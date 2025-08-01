What Superman's Mr. Handsome Looks Like In Real Life

One of the most attention-grabbing features of director James Gunn's excellent new "Superman" film, which has become a massive hit despite changes in the box office for superhero movies, is how it leans into its comic book origins — specifically, the density of detail and care put into the designs and the world-building. One especially memorable flight of imaginative fancy is the character of Mr. Handsome, the humanoid creature who steers the cargo ship in Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) pocket universe.

Although Mr. Handsome doesn't have any lines and doesn't factor into the plot except as the pocket universe's obedient chauffeur, the strikingly-designed character is particularly close to James Gunn's heart. And while Mr. Handsome doesn't do much in the way of verbal or facial acting, he did require an actor of a certain physical resourcefulness to bring him to life. That job was done by an expert: American actor Trevor Newlin.

If you've been following multiplex releases in the past few years, there's a good chance you've seen the Texas-born Newlin on screen — but there's also a good chance you didn't even realize it. Newlin, who stands 6 feet, 7 inches, has quickly become a specialist in donning prosthetic makeup and elaborate monster suits to play physically imposing, vaguely humanoid creatures.