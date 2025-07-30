The Comic Book Movie Box Office Has Changed Forever - Here's Why

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" blew everyone away at the box office during its opening weekend, but that comes with a heavy asterisk. For a more detailed explanation of how the superhero film's box office performance can be both good and bad, check out Looper's video above about the financial situation concerning "First Steps" and what it could mean for the future of superhero movies' ability to make money.

Despite great reviews for "First Steps," including our own, the film points to a worrying trend. Overall, it earned $117 million domestically and a global haul of $216 million. That doesn't sound too shabby, but "First Steps" made $24.4 million of its domestic gross on Thursday previews alone, giving it an internal multiplier of 4.82x. What does this mean? Basically, a low multiplier indicates that a movie's going to be heavily front-loaded, suggesting its not going to have significant legs to keep making money. A higher multiplier is preferable, and "First Steps" has wound up with the lowest in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This indicates that diehard Marvel fans turned out Thursday and Friday to catch the latest flick, but more casual moviegoers aren't turning up later like they have in the past.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has the highest debut of any Marvel movie in 2025, beating out "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts*," but there's the lingering question of how much more money it can make. Early predictions suggest "First Steps" could see a 60% decline in its second weekend, which would give it another $47 million in the U.S. It all points to a worrying trend that the superhero film bubble is about to burst, and all of these movies that cost over $200 million to make are no longer savvy investments.