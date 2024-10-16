Smile 2 Review: A Delightfully Nihilistic Sequel That'll Leave You Grinning

As a sequel that is only tenuously connected to the first, there are some teething problems as this urban legend moves to a much bigger stage. It isn't until the third act when Skye first learns about the curse, for example, via an expository character the film would be much stronger without. It would be especially mean-spirited for the protagonist to not learn about the curse and continue to think she's suffering a violent mental breakdown, and Parker Finn does seem keen to make sure that his films never feel like ritual punishment. However, it is apparent that there is no neat way in which he can connect the dots. In the first "Smile," Sosie Bacon's doomed heroine managed to understand the curse thanks to a detective friend she could research prior case studies with; here, that knowledge comes to Skye entirely out of left field in a groan-inducing manner. It's one of the few areas where it's clear the prior film wasn't designed with sequels in mind, despite such a franchise-friendly premise — the lore underpinning the Smile Entity can't be easily passed down when subsequent victims often have little connection to the last.

The other issue is Finn's love for a rug-pull reveal, twisting expectations so frequently audiences may begin to feel carpet burn. Occasionally, this is used to devastating effect — as it was in the previous film — but he utilizes this trick far too often here, making it easy to second guess the nature of the reality being presented long before the illusion is supposed to shatter. In the moment, this is often thrilling, throwing the audience off balance and making a story where the ending is never in doubt frequently feel unpredictable. But very few of these moments hold up to scrutiny once the highs have worn off, with the trick only working when it helps its dual allegories about the side effects of fame and recovery force Skye into a more vulnerable place. More so than with Bacon's performance in the first "Smile," Naomi Scott's leading turn is essential to elevate the material this time, grounding every twist in the character's own devastation at being helpless toward her own deterioration, powerless as the curse transforms her into the troubled diva she's strived to never become.

If "Smile 2" feels just as good as the first in the moment, then it's entirely thanks to Scott, who helps anchor a story that could crack under the weight of its endless twist reveals. Her character's arc is a reminder that the real strengths of the "Smile" movies aren't necessarily their biggest scares (as much as its director might disagree) — and while "Smile 2" doesn't forget this, it is far more desperate to unsettle you compared to last time.

"Smile 2" creeps into theaters on October 18.