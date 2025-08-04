The 5 Best Sydney Sweeney Commercials, Ranked
Sydney Sweeney first made pop culture waves as an actor, initially experiencing her breakthrough on the small screen as Cassie on "Euphoria," as a Season 2 addition to "The White Lotus," and as a character on "The Handmaid's Tale" that she played for seven episodes of that show's second season. Movie stardom quickly followed, including her appearance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and prominent roles in films like "Anyone but You," "Immaculate," and "Madame Web." And that's to say nothing of the numerous films she currently has in development that are in various states of production.
While some big-name actors start their careers in commercials, others go the opposite route and leverage their existing acting fame to score lucrative ad contracts. Sweeney is an example of the latter, having been established as an actor before branching out into working with various brands on commercials and ad campaigns. Sweeney is an obvious choice for a variety of products, having a classic physical attractiveness combined with a natural charm and, of course, her own pre-existing brand recognition as an award-winning actor and frequently trending celebrity.
While her divisive 2025 American Eagle "great jeans" ad campaign has courted some controversy, the actor also appeared in a handful of other commercials. Below, we've gathered some that were better executed and found a more effective way to leverage her talents to hype the product she's helping to sell without raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.
5. Head of Wonder - Bai water
Bai Brands is a fairly young company, having been founded in 2009. It produces a variety of flavored waters, sodas, teas, and other types of low-calorie soft drinks. Over the years, the company has partnered with several celebrities, either to invest and help develop products or just for featuring in ads. They include Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Abby Miller, Christopher Walken, and, beginning in 2023, Sydney Sweeney.
Sweeney has shot a variety of commercials for Bai, including this fun 2024 spot where she plays the company's new "Head of Wonder." The commercial leans heavily into Gen Z sensibilities, featuring a lot of currently trendy 1970s fashions and showing something called the "Dept. of Vibes." The ad coincided with Sweeney collaborating on a new flavor of Bai water: Raspberry Lemon Lime. She explained at the time that the flavor was inspired by her childhood days spent picking berries with her family, saying that she decided at age 12 to drink nothing else but water.
4. Girls love options - Dr. Squatch body wash
Sydney Sweeney and the brands she partners with obviously aren't oblivious to how much of her popularity with men is linked to her sex appeal. So it's no surprise that Dr. Squatch, which makes a line of men's body washes and personal care products, leaned heavily into that with its "Sydney Sweeney: Body Wash Genie" series of ads. In this commercial, Sweeney poofs into a bathroom where a man is taking a shower. She starts things off with the suggestive line, "Ladies, we just want one thing," before conjuring a bottle of Dr. Squatch body wash out of thin air.
As the ad continues, Sweeney discusses several varieties of Dr. Squatch's body wash as the showering man behind her transforms into different archetypes to represent each one. Near the end, the man's wife or girlfriend comes in and assumes the man is cheating on her with Sweeney before storming out. Sweeney grimaces, and the ad ends — but not before Sweeney delivers the tagline, "Dr. Squatch body wash — for men who prefer natural," while giving the camera a knowing smile as she moves the two bottles she's holding in a not-particularly-subtle way.
3. Sydney's garage - Ford trucks
One fact about Sydney Sweeney is that one of her hobbies is restoring classic cars. She even has a special TikTok account dedicated entirely to said hobby, showing her actually doing the work herself and tracking the progress of her latest projects. Sweeney has also said that she often keeps a project car with her on set and enjoys tooling around under the hood during the down times when she isn't needed for filming.
The first vehicle she ever showcased on the aforementioned TikTok page was a vintage Ford Bronco, her self-described dream car, and she's since demonstrated a further love for the manufacturer by also having an affinity for Mustangs. So it was a natural fit for Ford to feature Sweeney in several ads, including this 2023 spot titled "Sydney's Garage" — which is also the name of her car restoration TikTok account. In the ad, Sweeney is shown in her garage working on her Bronco while explaining that she's been interested in working on cars since she was a kid. She also expresses a hope that other women follow in her footsteps and feel more emboldened to be loud and proud gearheads.
2. When Sally met Hellmann's - Hellmann's mayonnaise
Unlike the other commercials in this feature, Sydney Sweeney isn't the focus of this one. In fact, her appearance is more like a surprise twist at the end — although, it didn't really happen that way since her inclusion was revealed when the commercial was announced. In actuality, this Hellmann's mayonnaise Super Bowl 2025 spot is all about being a tribute to the iconic romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," bringing its two stars back together to recreate one of the movie's most famous scenes.
In the ad, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are having lunch at a diner. They never call each other "Harry" or "Sally," but all the context clues are meant to imply that the actors are indeed reprising those roles. As in the original film, Ryan ends up getting ... excited while sitting at the table, only this time it's over the addition of Hellmann's mayo to her sandwich. The camera then cuts to Sweeney, who delivers the line, "I'll have what she's having," just as an unnamed woman does in the original movie.
Given that Sweeney is currently one of Hollywood's go-to leading ladies and has already starred in several romantic comedies and dramas, it feels almost like a passing of that torch from Ryan to her — in addition to just being a fun throwback to a classic movie.
1. Guys only want one thing - Dr. Squatch body wash
Of the various Dr. Squatch commercials that Sydney Sweeney has done, this one is definitely the best. It's also Sweeney's best overall commercial up to this point in her career, period. It offers the perfect balance of the actor's sexy, flirty side with her more fun and playful persona, all while demonstrating an admirable amount of self-awareness and even self-parody. Sydney is embracing all the things that make her famous here, while also gently making fun of them. She knows who she is, she knows why she's famous, and she is confident in how she uses all of that to sell both Dr. Squatch's products and her own celebrity brand.
Once again portraying herself as the "Body Wash Genie," she appears in a puff of smoke in the homes of several different guys. Each one excitedly acknowledges her by name — it was a smart and deliberate choice to have her play herself, as it were, rather than a separate character — before she zaps both them and the inferior health care product they're holding. Said bottle turns into a Dr. Squatch product, the guys transform into better-dressed versions of themselves, and everyone is happy. It might lack the funny twist that the previously highlighted Dr. Squatch commercial had, but it's a more creative and elaborate spot overall while still being plenty hilarious.