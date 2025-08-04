The 5 Best Sydney Sweeney Commercials, Ranked

Sydney Sweeney first made pop culture waves as an actor, initially experiencing her breakthrough on the small screen as Cassie on "Euphoria," as a Season 2 addition to "The White Lotus," and as a character on "The Handmaid's Tale" that she played for seven episodes of that show's second season. Movie stardom quickly followed, including her appearance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and prominent roles in films like "Anyone but You," "Immaculate," and "Madame Web." And that's to say nothing of the numerous films she currently has in development that are in various states of production.

While some big-name actors start their careers in commercials, others go the opposite route and leverage their existing acting fame to score lucrative ad contracts. Sweeney is an example of the latter, having been established as an actor before branching out into working with various brands on commercials and ad campaigns. Sweeney is an obvious choice for a variety of products, having a classic physical attractiveness combined with a natural charm and, of course, her own pre-existing brand recognition as an award-winning actor and frequently trending celebrity.

While her divisive 2025 American Eagle "great jeans" ad campaign has courted some controversy, the actor also appeared in a handful of other commercials. Below, we've gathered some that were better executed and found a more effective way to leverage her talents to hype the product she's helping to sell without raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.