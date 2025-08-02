12 Best Movies Like Wicked You Need To Watch Next

"Wicked" is one of the most beloved musicals of all time, and it's easy to see why. The show — which is still running on Broadway since 2003 — revisits one of the most famous fantasy universes ever, tells a heartfelt story along the way, and casually drops some of the best songs in musical theater.

Jon Chu's 2024 movie adaptation had a high bar to clear, but "Wicked: Part One" is dazzling. The movie captures the magic of the stage show, and because of its extended runtime, fans get to spend more time with the characters and the world around them. "Wicked: For Good" is continuing the story from the stage musical, but even when that movie reaches its conclusion, you'll almost certainly be left wanting more.

Luckily, there are plenty of movies that might suit your needs once "Wicked" has run its course. We've sorted through an array of movie musicals, magical academies, and classic story retellings to find the best films like "Wicked" that you need to watch next.