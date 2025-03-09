What Happens In Wicked: For Good? Major Spoilers From The Musical's Part 2

Contains spoilers for the entire "Wicked" musical — stop reading right now if you don't want to be spoiled before "Wicked: For Good" hits theaters!

Jon M. Chu's blockbuster "Wicked" came out in November of 2024, and it's an understatement to say that his adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's wildly successful Broadway musical of the same name blew critics and audiences away. It made a major impact at the box office, garnered solid reviews pretty much across the board (including one from Looper's own Cynthia Vinney), and became one of the movies vying for best picture at the Academy Awards, which will take place in March of 2025. (Stars Ariana Grande-Butera and Cynthia Erivo, who play the two leads Glinda and Elphaba, also snagged Oscar nods for their performances in supporting and leading, respectively.) Here's the catch, though, which you'll know if you've seen the movie ... it only covers the first half of the story, meaning that only Act 1 of the musical serves as the source material.

So why was it split in the first place? Well, "Wicked: Part One," which is the movie's full title, ends with Elphaba's humongous number "Defying Gravity," and even Schwartz had to admit that there was no way to simply move on from that. "We found it very difficult to get past 'Defying Gravity' without a break," Schwartz said in a newsletter (via Variety). I "That song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic." So with that in mind, what's going to happen in the second movie, "Wicked: For Good?" If you're familiar with the musical, here's a refresher ... and if you're not, stop reading, because we're about to spoil the whole thing!