Why Galactus Wants Reed And Sue's Baby In The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

In "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," the planet-devouring superbeing Galactus (Ralph Ineson) agress to spare Earth-828 from destruction on one condition: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) must hand over their newborn baby, Franklin, to him. But why on Earth does Galactus want Reed and Sue's baby? We here at Looper asked the same question, and that's why we've got a video to answer it that you can watch above.

The first official film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature Marvel's First Family, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has opened to a much more enthusiastic response than the three previous attempts at this property. At press time, the movie is sporting a very fresh 88% critics score and 92% audience rating at Rotten Tomatoes, while box office predictions have it headed for a $125 million launch in theaters by the time the film's first weekend is over.

Part of the movie's charm is the way it captures the essence of the Fantastic Four as a family, while also showing Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman adjusting to parenthood. But as Galactus explains, Franklin Richards — the child of two cosmically enhanced humans — has immense powers locked inside him that may allow Galactus to stop roaming the universe looking for worlds to destroy, with Franklin taking his place. While the film touches on what makes Franklin special, it's in the comics where we find the real answer.