Are Studio Ghibli Movies Streaming On Netflix? Here's How To Watch Them Online

There are many animation studios in Japan, but few have reached the same level of success and widespread renown as Studio Ghibli, which has released some of the greatest animated movies of all time. These include the likes of "Howl's Moving Castle," "My Neighbor Totoro," and "Spirited Away," which won the Academy Award for best animated feature in 2003 – one of many awards the studio has received since it was founded by legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki.

It took some time for Studio Ghibli to become well-known outside of Japan, but as its popularity rose exponentially over the years, fans in the United States began watching the company's movies. Initially, this was done on VHS and other physical media, before the films became available on streaming services.

These days, nearly all of Studio Ghibli's many movies are available on Max, with just one streaming on Netflix due to an exclusive licensing deal. Netflix also holds the rights to stream all of the company's films outside the U.S., Canada, and Japan. Licensing rights change every so often, but for now, here's where you can watch all of Studio Ghibli's films in North America as of 2025.