11 Best TV Shows Like The Gilded Age

It would be very easy to recommend a good period film to a fan of the genre, as audiences who love to see the past brought to life on screen are simply spoiled with choice amongst the best period piece movies ever made, let alone just any that are watchable. They can turn to the breezy, artful craft of "Pride and Prejudice" or the many haunting twists and turns of "Crimson Peak." Yes, there are a lot of period pieces that have come and gone from theaters, but there are far fewer that oblige the genre in television, and most of what exists has only been created and released in the past few decades.

Fans of "The Gilded Age" might be unsure where to start in looking for another TV show that feels similar, especially because there are plenty of things to love about the HBO Max series that go well beyond its era-appropriate charms. Some of the shows on our list have a similar reverence for history and incite the excitement that comes from seeing on-screen depictions of past eras. Others might provide viewers with the sort of friendships and familial relationships that "The Gilded Age" shows, not to mention its focus on characters who might occupy a blind spot in history or even contemporary society. Not everything on this list is gilded, but they all have at least a few sparkles.