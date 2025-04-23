Thunderbolts* Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing About The Marvel Movie
Marvel's antihero team-up movie "Thunderbolts*" had its world premiere in London on April 22, with early "fan screenings" at IMAX theaters in 10 cities across the United States happening later that day. While full reviews are still embargoed until April 29 at noon ET (the film hits theaters on May 2), the social media embargo has lifted far earlier than it has for most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. There's a good reason for this: while social reactions do generally trend more positive than reviews in general (just look at the social reactions to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" vs. the film's broader reception), early word on "Thunderbolts*" has been far more favorable than it's been for most recent Marvel movies.
Much praise has been lavished on Florence Pugh's performance as Yelena Belova in particular. X user Mia Pflüger posted, "Florence Pugh brings Yelena Belova to another level in #Thunderbolts. She brings her another layer of vulnerability, strength and also imperfection." Writer Emily Murray had similar enthusiasm for Pugh while lavishing further praise on the film as a whole: "#Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it."
Empire magazine's Amon Warmann agreed it was the "best MCU film in a long while" and that "Florence Pugh brings the heart," while also drawing attention to other performances in the ensemble, writing, "David Harbour is consistently funny, [and] Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP." Harbour is returning as Red Guardian, while Pullman plays Bob, aka Sentry.
It's a darker film with big implications for the MCU
Other reactions noted that "Thunderbolts*" was different in tone from previous MCU outings. Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture described the story as "some of Marvel's darkest material to date," and shared in the acclaim for Pugh and Pullman's performances. "It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film," he acknowledged, "but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits." On Letterboxd, critic Rendy Jones praised the film's handling of mental health issues: "[F]inally a Marvel movie that treats mental health and depression as a serious matter and not like undercutting it for the sake of a quip."
Big Gold Belt Media described the film as "gritty, emotional, and unlike anything #Marvel has done before — a must-see story that hits where it hurts and heals where it matters." They also posted a "mind blown" emoji in reference to the post-credits sequence. Beanz the Gamer Dad also advised moviegoers to "definitely stick around after the credits," adding that the film contains "[t]ons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward." The consensus seems to be that the actors are fantastic, the film's darker themes land well, and that any fans looking forward to "Avengers: Doomsday" will definitely want to see "Thunderbolts*" first.
"Thunderbolts*" opens in theaters on May 2.