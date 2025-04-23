Thunderbolts* Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing About The Marvel Movie

Marvel's antihero team-up movie "Thunderbolts*" had its world premiere in London on April 22, with early "fan screenings" at IMAX theaters in 10 cities across the United States happening later that day. While full reviews are still embargoed until April 29 at noon ET (the film hits theaters on May 2), the social media embargo has lifted far earlier than it has for most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. There's a good reason for this: while social reactions do generally trend more positive than reviews in general (just look at the social reactions to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" vs. the film's broader reception), early word on "Thunderbolts*" has been far more favorable than it's been for most recent Marvel movies.

Much praise has been lavished on Florence Pugh's performance as Yelena Belova in particular. X user Mia Pflüger posted, "Florence Pugh brings Yelena Belova to another level in #Thunderbolts. She brings her another layer of vulnerability, strength and also imperfection." Writer Emily Murray had similar enthusiasm for Pugh while lavishing further praise on the film as a whole: "#Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it."

Empire magazine's Amon Warmann agreed it was the "best MCU film in a long while" and that "Florence Pugh brings the heart," while also drawing attention to other performances in the ensemble, writing, "David Harbour is consistently funny, [and] Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP." Harbour is returning as Red Guardian, while Pullman plays Bob, aka Sentry.