The Only Recap You Need Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel's First Family will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and there's no better way to get prepared for it than our in-depth recap video, linked above. In many ways, the film — which will be the first entry in Phase 6 of the MCU — represents a fresh start for the franchise after a somewhat shaky period.

2025 has not been kind to Marvel movies. "Captain America: Brave New World" was a financial flop with a haul of $414 million globally, and it bombed with the critics, too. With a score of just 47%, it's the joint second-worst MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes. Phase 5 capper "Thunderbolts*," which saw the formation of the New Avengers under the leadership of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), was well-reviewed but it also failed to make waves at the box office, pulling in just $382 million worldwide. This left the Hollywood trade Variety asking, "Where does Marvel go next?"

The answer to that question is the 1960s — kind of. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has confirmed that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is a period piece, taking place in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the '60s. There's a lot of hype around the movie, though the chances of it being a financial hit are pretty slim if history is anything to go by: Despite the team's popularity among comic book readers, "Fantastic Four" films usually bomb at the box office.