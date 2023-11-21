The Marvels' Box Office Stumble Blamed On One Major Disney Push

Marvel Studios received a tough blow over Veterans Day weekend, with "The Marvels" opening to a franchise-record low of $46.1 million at the domestic box office. But while it'd be easy to see the film's poor performance as the ultimate sign that the once-dominating movie studio has lost its touch, it's not fair to pin the blame squarely on Marvel's shoulders in this instance.

Instead, it all comes down to Disney's push for more content in an effort to increase traction on its streaming service, which has resulted in a common Phase Five criticism that all the film installments so far have required fans to stay up-to-date with the shows streaming on Disney+ to understand what's going on. "The Marvels" fully leans into this strategy, with the film not only a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel" but also a follow-up to the events of "Ms. Marvel," "Secret Invasion," and "WandaVision."

"At the time the pandemic hit, we were leaning into a huge increase in how much we were making," Disney CEO Bob Iger shared in a November earnings call (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I've always felt that quantity can be actually a negative when it comes to quality. And I think that's exactly what happened. We lost some focus."