Foundation Season 3: The First Speaker Explained

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 3, Episode 2, "Shadows in the Math"

Isaac Asimov fans rejoice! Apple TV+'s imperial sci-fi drama "Foundation" is back on the air. Season 3 has started, not with a collapsing Empire-like whimper, but with a bang worthy of the upstart Foundation. After a premiere that dove deep into the shared philosophy of Asimov's Robot and Empire universes (Zeroth Law, anyone?), Episode 2 dug deeper into the "Foundation" mythology by exploring the fledgling Second Foundation and its leader, the First Speaker.

The leader of the mentalic enclave is downplayed a bit on the show thus far, due to their living in the shadows of the larger-than-life Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell). In the books, though, both of those characters are long gone by this point in the story. In their wake, a string of peer-elected First Speakers play a critical role in moving the story forward by guiding the Second Foundation, protecting the First Foundation, and guarding the Seldon Plan.

With not one but two First Speakers popping up in Episode 2, let's dig into the archives and take a look at this hallowed position in the Asimov universe, what it means to be a First Speaker, and how the position could influence the future of the show.