The Ending Of Foundation Season 2 Explained

Adapted from Isaac Asimov's iconic space trilogy, the "Foundation" series mirrors the historical events of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. However, in this case, the realm that is falling is the Galactic Empire set 20,000 years in the future. To prevent a catastrophically prolonged Dark Age from taking place in the wake of that event, eminent mathematician and political troublemaker Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) sets up The Foundation at the edge of the galaxy. This colony begins growing into what Seldon hopes will be a replacement for the crumbling hegemony of the Empire, led by its three-headed cloned emperor, Brothers Dawn, Dusk, and Day. Brother Day (Lee Pace) does most of the heavy lifting.

Season 1 was largely spent setting up the world and getting the basic story in motion. Season 2 quickly picked up the pace, starting with a time jump and then diving headlong into the conflict between the Empire and the Foundation. We saw the rise of the cultish religion of Scientism. This "Church of Science" is a political tool the Foundation uses to spread its authority over the outer reaches of the galaxy — until it runs into the power of Empire. This leads to an inevitable conflict, which goes down in the final two episodes of the season. (It really is inevitable. Just ask The Plan.)

In the meantime, on a distant planet, Foundationers Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) unite with a resurrected Hari Seldon. Together, they explore the potential of creating a Second Foundation using the power of mentalics (the cognitive ability to read thoughts and shape minds) to help the original Foundation survive.