Foundation Season 3: The Zeroth Law Explained

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 3 (and beyond)

Season 3 of "Foundation" is off to the races. The Mule has arrived and all hell has broken loose on the Seldon Plan. While we saw the fledgling power of the telepathic mentalic at the end of Season 2, the Mule takes this power to all new levels, and it's easy to focus on his mental abuse and his overriding threat as the season kicks off. But back on Trantor, the automaton Demerzel (Laura Birn) is busy coming to her own conclusions — and these are synthetic determinations that center on a key development in Asimov's "Foundation" and "Robot" stories (which happen to share a universe).

We're talking about the Zeroth Law, a law that robots place above even the famous First Law of Robotics — you know, the one where "A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm." The Zeroth Law allows a robot to let humans come to harm (and in some cases even orchestrate that harm) if it is done in the name of the larger collective.

A little over halfway through the "Foundation" Season 3 premiere, Demerzel monologues with her sister in the gardens of Trantor. She reveals she isn't human. She's a positronic robot. She speaks of a war where robots were destroyed and their remains were buried in an orchard on Trantor. At one point, she's asked how robots even fought humans, since they're programmed with the Three Laws of Robots. The answer is the Zeroth Law.