Foundation: How Many Seldon Crises Are There (And When Are They?)

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 2

"Foundation" Season 2 is at its halfway point, and throughout the spaghetti of narrative threads, one thing is clear: there's another crisis brewing — a Seldon crisis, to be precise. These are singular events that take place at specific moments in time throughout Isaac Asimov's Foundation series. They're distinct from a typical "crisis" because they represent an inevitable "turning point" moment. These are unavoidable events that come as part of the mathematically predicted future of the Foundation as it grows on the edge of the collapsing Galactic Empire.

A Seldon crisis occurs when the Foundation faces a unique set of circumstances where the only option is to succeed or fail. No diplomatic maneuvering or kicking the can down the road can help them escape. They have just one inevitable course of action, and they must overcome or fall.

Seldon crises are rare in the Foundation novels — and even rarer on the show so far. Season 1 centered on a single crisis when the Foundation initially came up against some of its war-mongering neighbors. Based on Hari Seldon's (Jared Harris) psychohistoric calculations, the Foundation had a very high probability of overcoming this earlier event. However, as time waters down the accuracy of the math, the predictions of the imminent Seldon become less precise.

Now, in Season 2, we've jumped forward more than a century into the future, and the unfolding Seldon crisis is a much bigger deal. It centers around geo-political relations between the growing Foundation and the still strong, though collapsing Empire that gave it life. These are the two Seldon crises we've seen on the show so far — but if you look at the books, they're actually a combination of multiple "turning point" events.