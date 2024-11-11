The 12 Best British Crime Dramas Of All Time, Ranked

It may seem like sacrilege to place "Killing Eve" on a list of the greatest British crime dramas of all time, considering how poorly-received the series finale was. However, a flawed ending doesn't erase the brilliant television leading up to it, especially with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell in the rotational role of head writer for the first two seasons. Based on a series of novellas by Luke Jennings, "Killing Eve" was acclaimed in its earlier seasons, winning numerous awards at the BAFTAs, Emmys, and Golden Globes.

The show stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, an American M15 agent who is assigned the mission of tracking down the elusive assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. However, their cross-continental game of cat-and-mouse is complicated by their mutual obsession, which slowly treads into romantic and sexual feelings for one another. While the role of Eve was a long overdue starring role for Oh, playing a character as colorfully charismatic and evil as Villanelle completely changed Comer's career for the better by showing off her incredible range.

Despite the criticism for its later seasons, Rolling Stone lauded the first season as "the sexually charged female-buddy-comedy espionage nailbiter you never you needed so badly," claiming that the show "isn't afraid to be expansive and strange, but more importantly, it's not afraid to be as generous and odd, messy and unbeautiful, as real life is." It's also got great rewatch value, as there are some things you only notice in "Killing Eve" after watching it more than once.