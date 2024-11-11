The 12 Best British Crime Dramas Of All Time, Ranked
From true-life stories of unbelievable misdeeds to fictional worlds with memorable and morally gray characters, crime dramas are a staple of television all around the world. Some of the best examples of all time come from the United Kingdom, where crime dramas are usually a lot grittier than they are in the States. "When you take away guns and shootings, you have more time to explore grief, guilt, and the psychological complexity of crime," explains The Atlantic. "While American viewers shake off the hangover from our long bender of forensic TV franchises, Britain has been doing a booming export business in tidy, ruminative detective series."
While some of these British crime dramas are responsible for sky-rocketing the careers of their stars seemingly overnight, others ran for a very long time and allowed their audiences to grow attached to the characters over many seasons. Don't let that put you off, though: British shows are typically a lot shorter than American ones, making them easily bingeable. If you're interested in checking out some hard-hitting crime dramas from across the pond, you're in the right place — these are the best British crime dramas of all time.
12. The Fall
Gillian Anderson may have become a mainstream television icon with her performance as Dana Scully, but the 2013 crime drama series "The Fall" proved that "The X-Files" was no fluke. Running for three seasons on BBC Two, the Northern Ireland-set show stars Anderson as London-based detective superintendent Stella Gibson, who comes to Belfast to help catch a serial killer played by Jamie Dornan. Anderson and Dornan deliver some of the best performances of their careers in this series, treading similar ground: "The Fall" garnered its acclaim from the unnerving parallels between its seemingly-heroic detective and methodically sadistic antagonist.
While not based on a real story, creator Allan Cubitt has confirmed that Dornan's character Paul Spector was inspired by several real-life serial killers, including the American Dennis Rader. There are some graphic scenes of violence against women that had a lasting impact on Dornan, who told The Guardian that "you can't fail to be left slightly scarred by inhabiting someone like that." The reason "The Fall" doesn't occupy a higher place on this list is the fact that the show lost some of its luster as it went on. Still, that doesn't change the fact that the first season has some of the most compelling crime drama British television has ever offered.
11. Killing Eve
It may seem like sacrilege to place "Killing Eve" on a list of the greatest British crime dramas of all time, considering how poorly-received the series finale was. However, a flawed ending doesn't erase the brilliant television leading up to it, especially with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell in the rotational role of head writer for the first two seasons. Based on a series of novellas by Luke Jennings, "Killing Eve" was acclaimed in its earlier seasons, winning numerous awards at the BAFTAs, Emmys, and Golden Globes.
The show stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, an American M15 agent who is assigned the mission of tracking down the elusive assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. However, their cross-continental game of cat-and-mouse is complicated by their mutual obsession, which slowly treads into romantic and sexual feelings for one another. While the role of Eve was a long overdue starring role for Oh, playing a character as colorfully charismatic and evil as Villanelle completely changed Comer's career for the better by showing off her incredible range.
Despite the criticism for its later seasons, Rolling Stone lauded the first season as "the sexually charged female-buddy-comedy espionage nailbiter you never you needed so badly," claiming that the show "isn't afraid to be expansive and strange, but more importantly, it's not afraid to be as generous and odd, messy and unbeautiful, as real life is." It's also got great rewatch value, as there are some things you only notice in "Killing Eve" after watching it more than once.
10. Line of Duty
"Line of Duty" first premiered on BBC Two in 2012 and there's been six seasons since then. The show centers on Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), partners in the Central Police's Anti-Corruption Unit 1, which investigates crooked cops. Among the supporting characters across the six seasons are superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), and detectives Roz Huntley (Thandiwe Newton) and Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).
The show has seen acclaim throughout its run for its writing, characterizations, and its anxiety-inducing interrogation scenes. As Forbes wrote about the series, "On top of all the great police work, you have some really exciting, over-the-top action sequences, and lots of twists and turns and suspense." However, it's near the bottom of our list as many critics feel the show was stronger in its earlier seasons, especially concerning the conclusion of the "H" subplot. The season six finale finally revealed the identity behind the mysterious figure in Central Police helping run organized crime, which notably disappointed long-time fans.
The show has yet to be renewed for a seventh season, with fans unsure if "Line of Duty" Season 7 will ever happen. However, as far as crime dramas go, the first six seasons are essential viewing. This show will definitely scratch an audience member's itch to see some stellar crime-solving.
9. Vera
In the States, Brenda Blethyn is best known for her Oscar-nominated turns in 1996's "Secrets & Lies" and 1998's "Little Voice," but in the U.K., she's best known as the titular star of the crime drama "Vera," which began in 2011 and has run for a total of 13 seasons. Blethyn plays Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, a no nonsense and detail-oriented cop from the Northumberland & City Police. Despite her doggedness, audiences have been endeared by the character's empathetic approach to crime-solving and her sharp wit.
It's no wonder the show has maintained such a long run given its consistent quality and alluring setting in the northernmost part of England, but some critics would argue that it's all thanks to Blethyn's beloved performance. "Vera's appeal is all wrapped up in Blethyn," The Guardian wrote of the character in its review of the show's 2023 Christmas special. "Blethyn's natural authority has kept Vera going for more than a decade."
Sadly, the show is nearing its end, with the upcoming Season 14 confirmed by ITV as well as Blethyn herself to be bringing the character's journey to an end. Set to premiere in early 2025, it'll be a bittersweet moment for those who have followed the series for years. Without a doubt, it'll always be remembered as one of the most iconic British crime dramas of all time.
8. Criminal: UK
Netflix's crime drama anthology has entries from France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and the latter is one of the best British crime dramas going. "Criminal" is unique in the crime drama field as every episode centers around a single police interrogation. There's a revolving cast of star-studded guest actors alongside a recurring group of Metropolitan Police investigators led by Katherine Kelly as Natalie Hobbs, the DCI of the special interrogative unit. The first season's guest cast features David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, while the second season features Sophie Okonedo, Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan, and Kunal Nayyar.
The great thing about "Criminal: UK" is that it proves great crime drama doesn't rely on high speed chases and big set pieces. Instead, each episode is like a game of human chess between the cops and the suspect, and you won't be able to take your eyes off it. "These head-to-head duels are breathless, propulsive and hypnotically gripping," The Telegraph said in a rave review of the show. It's skilfully directed and stylishly European in production values, with a haunting electro soundtrack and spare, slate grey decor." If you want to see a masterclass in tension featuring some of the finest British actors working today, you need to check out "Criminal: UK."
7. Cracker
The devastating death of Robbie Coltrane in 2022 had many reminiscing on the actor's iconic role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, but real British television aficionados remember him as the star of the '90s crime drama "Cracker." The series, which aired for three seasons between 1993 and 1995 (along with two specials in 1996 and 2006), featured Coltrane as Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald, a genius but crass criminal psychologist who also battles addictions to alcohol, gambling, and smoking.
For his portrayal of Fitz, Coltrane won the BAFTA for best actor three consecutive years in a row, while the show itself won best drama series at the ceremony twice. The New York Times wrote that Coltrane "grabbed all the attention as Eddie Fitzgerald, the Manchester constabulary's favorite consultant," but Coltrane himself would credit that to the show's writing, which changed the landscape of British crime dramas by focusing less on the who part of the whodunit, and more on the why.
Upon Coltrane's passing, "Cracker" was memorialized by many for its groundbreaking influence on the future of crime dramas. "It was this show, and Coltrane's own physically formidable performance, which made crime the benchmark of classy TV drama and spawned a thousand moody, damaged, addiction-prone maverick cops," wrote The Guardian. "Very few of them were in Coltrane's class."
6. Bodyguard
"Bodyguard" is another crime drama from Jed Mercurio, the writer and creator behind "Line of Duty." The show centers on David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran with PTSD from his time in Afghanistan who is hired to protect the U.K.'s Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), a Conservative politician who supported the war. "Bodyguard" won plenty of acclaim when it aired in 2018, with Madden's turn as David singled out for particular praise. "His performance, by turns tripping on his own empathy, and angrily operating beyond rationality, makes us believe anything is possible — a wonderful asset for a show that seeks above all else to keep us watching," said Variety.
To prepare for his role, Madden connected with several former soldiers. He wanted to get a better idea of how PTSD works, he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it "is something that people live with everyday. It can be a really trickling level of anxiety you constantly live with, or paranoia, or panic attacks." Ultimately, his aim was "to humanize [PTSD] within someone who is in complete denial about it." With a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season is a must-see for crime drama lovers. A second season is in development, but there's no confirmed release date at the time of this writing.
5. Sherlock
Steven Moffat's legacy may very well be his revival of "Doctor Who" in the mid-2000s, but others will say it's the crime drama series "Sherlock," starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a modern-day Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his reluctant sidekick Watson. It's surprising that, for a show as popular and iconic as this, there have only been 13 episodes released. However, every episode of "Sherlock" is feature-length, so it's basically like watching 13 films. The first three seasons are among the most-acclaimed television of the 2010s, with The Independent calling the first season "a triumph, witty and knowing, without ever undercutting the flair and dazzle of the original. It understands that Holmes isn't really about plot but about charisma."
Even though the show made household names of Cumberbatch and Freeman, there are plenty of other solid performances here. One actor who routinely threatens to steal the show is Andrew Scott as Moriarty. He would later become known as the hot priest from "Fleabag," but his Moriarty is one of his best characters to date. Things went off the boil near the end (the 2016 special garnered harsh criticism for its drop-off in quality, while the fourth season was simply too convoluted for long-time fans to enjoy). Nevertheless, the amazing first three seasons mean it's absolutely one of the best British crime dramas ever.
4. Happy Valley
Unlike other entries on this list which invent fictional towns and police departments for the sake of creative liberty, "Happy Valley" is set in the real-life town of Halifax in West Yorkshire. Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant who balances crime solving with raising the grandson of her deceased daughter. In the first season, she discovers that her grandson's father Tommy (James Norton) is involved in a shady criminal organization. Future seasons see Cawood confront false accusations of murder, serial killers, and police corruption, all somehow circling back to Tommy.
The first two seasons were released in the mid-2010s, but season three only recently debuted in 2023. Forbes called the show a "masterpiece" for its most recent run, with Erik Kain writing, "I often prefer mysteries that I have to solve along with the detectives, but Happy Valley's scripts are so tight and its story so well-crafted that I was just as engrossed as even the best mysteries." Just be aware: This is not a show for the faint of heart. It contains graphic violence and depictions of sexual assault. Creator Sally Wainwright has defended this, insisting that "Happy Valley" simply leans into the realism of the triggering subject matter.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
3. Luther
"Luther" stars Idris Elba as the volatile detective John Luther, who forms a rivalry (and later an unlikely alliance) with Alice Morgan, a serial killer played by Ruth Wilson. Eventually, their mutual obsession and infatuation with each other becomes another tool Luther uses to catch criminals. The series scored rave reviews on both sides of the pond, with The Hollywood Reporter praising its "grimness" in a stellar write-up. "Its tone is understated, its palette mostly browns and blues and grays, music is used sparingly, and it's almost entirely without humor. But the show is as gripping — as brooding, smart and as unconventionally soulful — as the Massive Attack song it lays over the credits."
The fifth season (which aired four years after the previous one) was criticized for dragging on too long, but it saved itself by ending with a real bang. For playing the titular role, Elba walked away with several awards, including a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. In 2023, a "Luther" feature film dropped on Netflix, though some fans feel "Luther: The Fallen Sun" doesn't live up to the beloved series. That's because the show set a very high bar for a potential film to clear, proving it's a tough act to follow. It's without a doubt one of the best crime dramas ever made, British or otherwise.
2. Peaky Blinders
Before Cillian Murphy was an Oscar winner for starring in "Oppenheimer," he captivated television audiences as First World War veteran Tommy Shelby in the Birmingham-set gangster series "Peaky Blinders." It's easily one of the most consistently acclaimed television shows of its time, and it deserves all the plaudits. "Even six seasons in, this is still one of the most gritty, gripping and genuinely addictive shows to come out of the UK this century," New Zealand's Stuff said in a review, while Empire magazine called it "one of the great British TV drama achievements of recent years."
It's impossible to explain the entire "Peaky Blinders" timeline in a few sentences, but Murphy takes center-stage as the boss of the titular English street gang between 1919 and 1933. To say any more would spoil the twists and turns that await those who haven't seen it yet — if you're in that group, we recommend trying to squeeze in as much as you can before the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" movie arrives. This isn't just the Cillian Murphy show: Along the way, "Peaky Blinders" recruited a who's-who of top talent, including Sam Neill, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Annabelle Wallis, Adrien Brody, Josh O'Connor, and Helen McCrory, to name but a few.
1. Broadchurch
The beloved British crime drama "Broadchurch" needs no introduction. Set in a fictional coastal English town, the show stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant as detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy. In the first two seasons, they investigate the death of an 11-year-old boy, discovering that the killer might be closer to them than they could've ever expected. As far as British crime dramas go, nothing is more gripping and shocking than the events of "Broadchurch" across all three of its seasons, with Colman and Tennant delivering career-best performances. They're both British acting royalty, and this show is a reminder of their talents.
The first two seasons of "Broadchurch" are TV perfection. Subsequent seasons earned praise despite the second straying from the first's murder mystery formula and the third's heavy subject matter. A lot of shows lose their way when they deviate in such a manner, but "Broadchurch" remained just as gripping, which is why it occupies the top spot on our list. Watching this series, it's no wonder Colman would become a future Oscar winner, and it's great to see Tennant share scenes with another future Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. What the show boasts more than any other crime drama from the U.K. is its magnetism; there's simply nothing like a deeply compelling investigation, flawed but fascinating characters, and a setting that feels at times cozy and at other times isolating.
