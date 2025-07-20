What Happened To Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin On Tracker?
If you've been watching the hit action series "Tracker," then you've likely fallen in love with the world of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). A so-called "rewardist," Shaw tackles new cases each week as he travels across the country doing jobs provided by one of his two handlers. But if you're caught up with the show's second season (and getting ready for the third), you may be wondering if Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin is ever coming back to the CBS drama.
Despite being a big part of the first season, Weigert's character was written off in the Season 2 premiere. As the show explains it, Teddi has left to take care of her sick mother. After a few passing mentions in the early episodes of the second season, Teddi has been largely forgotten about by "Tracker," and it doesn't seem like she is ever coming back. Her spouse, Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany), is still around, though they're apparently no longer together.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Elwood Reid revealed that "[Velma] and Teddy have separated." The showrunner noted that Velma's Season 2 arc was all about working through "what it means to be abandoned," and there's been no news on whether Teddi will be returning for Season 3 — but it doesn't look good. After all, when Eric Graise's Bobby Exley disappeared from "Tracker" for several episodes of Season 2, the show continued to mention him and always planned on bringing him back. The same is not true for Teddi.
Robin Weigert has moved on to new roles
We don't know exactly why Robin Weigert left "Tracker." When TVLine broke the news ahead of the Season 2 premiere, neither CBS nor 20th Television offered any explanation, and Weigert hasn't commented on her departure, either. On the whole, fans don't seem too bothered about the fact that she's not returning. Other than calling Colter with information about what new job he's taking, the truth is that Terri and Velma are largely inconsequential to the overall plot, so losing one of them is far from the end of the world.
Whatever happened behind the scenes on "Tracker," Weigert hasn't let it slow her down. In 2025, she appeared as cult leader Rain Woods in the third season of the ABC series "Will Trent" and she reprised her beloved "Deadwood" role (sort of) as the ghost of Calamity Jane in the animated Max series "Gremlins: The Wild Batch." No doubt, the veteran actress has landed on her feet. But what's strange is that this is not the first time "Tracker" has lost a main cast member.
Before the series even aired, Mary McDonnell was initially cast as Colter's mother, Mary Dove Shaw, eventually exiting the project prior to its airdate. The show was reworked and Wendy Crewson took over the role, now written as a guest star rather than a series regular. Just as the series adjusted to losing McDonnell, "Tracker" marched on without Weigert, who isn't really missed and is arguably wasted on the role of Terri. As Redditor u/crocwrestler put it: "Great actress that felt shoehorned into the story. She's better than that."
