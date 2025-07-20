What Happened To Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin On Tracker?

If you've been watching the hit action series "Tracker," then you've likely fallen in love with the world of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). A so-called "rewardist," Shaw tackles new cases each week as he travels across the country doing jobs provided by one of his two handlers. But if you're caught up with the show's second season (and getting ready for the third), you may be wondering if Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin is ever coming back to the CBS drama.

Despite being a big part of the first season, Weigert's character was written off in the Season 2 premiere. As the show explains it, Teddi has left to take care of her sick mother. After a few passing mentions in the early episodes of the second season, Teddi has been largely forgotten about by "Tracker," and it doesn't seem like she is ever coming back. Her spouse, Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany), is still around, though they're apparently no longer together.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Elwood Reid revealed that "[Velma] and Teddy have separated." The showrunner noted that Velma's Season 2 arc was all about working through "what it means to be abandoned," and there's been no news on whether Teddi will be returning for Season 3 — but it doesn't look good. After all, when Eric Graise's Bobby Exley disappeared from "Tracker" for several episodes of Season 2, the show continued to mention him and always planned on bringing him back. The same is not true for Teddi.