12 Best TV Shows Like Tracker

Based on a series of crime novels from author Jeffrey Deaver, "Tracker" debuted on CBS as a weekly procedural in 2024 and is currently on its second season, with a third on the way. The show follows the exploits of Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley, who once starred in an "Aquaman" spin-off that never made it to air), a survivalist and expert tracker who crisscrosses the country fighting for justice any way he can. Typically, this means aiding law enforcement with missing persons cases that have the authorities stumped.

With a varied skill set that Liam Neeson would be jealous of, Shaw is drawn to cases that help the little guy, people the law doesn't seem to care enough about. He's aided by Teddi (Robin Weigert) and Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany), a married couple who help Shaw find the right cases; computer hacker Bobby Exley (Eric Graise); and attorney Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene).

Part adventure series, part police show, part character story, "Tracker" is everything one could ask for in a prime-time drama. But with just two seasons and 33 episodes so far, you might be wishing that the next season would get here faster. Well, while we wait, we've compiled a list of the best shows to watch if you love "Tracker."