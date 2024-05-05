Why Colter Shaw From Tracker Looks So Familiar

Aside from "Tracker," there's no question that Justin Hartley's most high-profile role to date is as Kevin Pearson on the beloved NBC family drama "This Is Us." Created by Dan Fogelman ("Tangled," "Crazy, Stupid, Love."), the show focuses on the Pearson family, led by Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and utilizes constant flashbacks to give audiences the fullest possible picture of both the parents and children. In the 1980 timeline, Kevin, his sister Kate (Chrissy Metz), and their triplet Kyle — who tragically dies while the other two were born prematurely — struggle to survive as Jack and Rebecca also adopt a young baby named Randall (played in adulthood by Sterling K. Brown), who was abandoned by his father (Ron Cephas Jones) at a fire station the very same day that Kevin and Kate were born.

So what do you need to know about Kevin? In the present-day timeline, he's a successful actor on a sitcom called "The Manny" and living in Los Angeles, but he leaves the show on his 36th birthday (the day the show begins), angry at what he regards as low-quality writing and sick of being typecast. He tries to become a more "serious" actor by working on Broadway, landing in New York, and his career takes off for a while ... until he suffers a major injury on a project that causes a serious addiction to both his medication and alcohol. "This Is Us" is characterized by its relatable storylines — both good and bad — and Kevin's story of sobriety is an inspiring, heartfelt one performed beautifully by Hartley.

