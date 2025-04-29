Tracker: Bobby Exley's Disappearance Explained

Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) support unit in "Tracker" is very small, which is one of Colter's biggest weaknesses while at the same time being among his greatest strengths. So when beloved hacker Bobby Exley (Eric Graise) suddenly disappeared for a big chunk of Season 2, fans had plenty of questions. The series dealt with this via some brief dialogue, saying simply that Bobby was dealing with some personal problems without elaborating, opting to keep everything focused on the action and Colter's cases.

Bobby's cousin Randy (Chris Lee) stepped in for six episodes of Season 2 to provide Colter with all of the on-the-ground computer support he needed. But Bobby returned during Episode 16 to have a bit of friction with his cousin. He confirms to Reenie (Fiona Rene) that he's been coping with the death of a friend, matching what Randy tells Colter about Bobby being out of town to attend a funeral. He's been back in his role helping Colter ever since.

Bobby might be back now, but will he be sticking around for the rest of the season? And what about Season 3? Was his unexpected vanishing a sign that a permanent exit is on the horizon? Here's what you need to know about Bobby's disappearance and his future.