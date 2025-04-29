Tracker: Bobby Exley's Disappearance Explained
Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) support unit in "Tracker" is very small, which is one of Colter's biggest weaknesses while at the same time being among his greatest strengths. So when beloved hacker Bobby Exley (Eric Graise) suddenly disappeared for a big chunk of Season 2, fans had plenty of questions. The series dealt with this via some brief dialogue, saying simply that Bobby was dealing with some personal problems without elaborating, opting to keep everything focused on the action and Colter's cases.
Bobby's cousin Randy (Chris Lee) stepped in for six episodes of Season 2 to provide Colter with all of the on-the-ground computer support he needed. But Bobby returned during Episode 16 to have a bit of friction with his cousin. He confirms to Reenie (Fiona Rene) that he's been coping with the death of a friend, matching what Randy tells Colter about Bobby being out of town to attend a funeral. He's been back in his role helping Colter ever since.
Bobby might be back now, but will he be sticking around for the rest of the season? And what about Season 3? Was his unexpected vanishing a sign that a permanent exit is on the horizon? Here's what you need to know about Bobby's disappearance and his future.
Was Eric Graise's absence due to cost-cutting measures?
We don't know for sure why Eric Graise's Bobby was absent for a chunk of "Tracker" Season 2, but we do know that CBS has been giving actors in its shows less episodes per season as a way of saving money. According to Deadline sources, "Grey's Anatomy" and "FBI" are among the shows that have been impacted, and it previously happened with the cast of "Blue Bloods," too. This is not just the case at CBS, either — the stars of the NBC franchises "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" have also been hit with episodic guarantee reductions over the last couple of years.
There's been no confirmation that "Tracker" is among the shows that have been impacted by these changes, but this is a new reality in the world of television. "Reducing series regulars' episodes has become a common cost-saving practice. It does not impact actors' per-episode fee though their overall compensation goes down as they appear in fewer episodes, something the writers have to be mindful of as they craft storylines," Deadline reports. "Such cuts have become inevitable in the current challenging economic environment as TV production is getting more expensive and media congloms are putting a stronger emphasis on their balance sheets, with linear series most vulnerable amid declining live ratings."
Is Bobby back for good?
So is Bobby back for good? It's hard to say for certain, but, according to Fiona Rene, he and Randy are going to make a great team going forward. "Can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body," Rene told TV Insider. "He's been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together." The last few episodes have seen the cousins sharing the "man in the chair" role for Colter, and fan reactions have been largely positive — most viewers seem to think that Randy and Bobby work well together.
That being said, some fans feel that Bobby has gotten heavier and less cheerful as a personality since his cousin entered the picture. Is this foreshadowing a permanent departure for Bobby? Will Colter end up investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of his friend? Fans won't have to wait for much longer to find out: The final episode of Season 2 will air on May 11, 2025. One thing that's pretty much guaranteed is that a lot of people will be watching — only one series topped "NCIS" as the most-watched TV show in the 2023-2024 season, and that was "Tracker." The writers have earned the trust of many viewers, so hopefully everything works out well for Bobby.