20 Times Robin Williams Broke People On Set

Robin Williams was the crown prince of laughter, and he knew how to make audiences fall apart with his quick-witted, lightning-fast ability to riff on the human condition. Whether it was onstage performing stand-up, voicing a character like the Genie in "Aladdin," or on a movie screen himself pretending to be a British nanny, he always left them rolling in the aisle and begging for more.

His co-stars definitely weren't immune to the power of his talents. Robin had the ability to make even the most stolid, stalwart actors break character and laugh, especially when they were trying to convey serious emotions or play a scene that required them to be sad, distressed or even scared. Whether he was pretending to be a president, indulging in a bit of improv, or even trying to get Frank Sinatra to crack a grin, here are 20 different times Robin Williams went unscripted and managed to make his co-stars burst into gales of giggles.