The Only Main Actor Still Alive From Mork & Mindy

It's likely most modern-day viewers know "Mork & Mindy" as the show that gave Robin Williams his first big break in show business. Over the course of four years and almost 100 episodes, Williams played the titular alien Mork, who is exiled from his humorless home planet of Ork and sent to Earth, where he meets a young woman from Boulder, Colorado, named Mindy (Pam Dawber) and quickly moves in with her family. The sitcom, which was one of many "Happy Days" spin-offs, ran from 1978 to 1982, and given that it's been over four decades since its last episode aired, several of the show's actors have since passed away.

Most notably, Williams died in August 2014, but there are many others, including Tom Poston, who played curmudgeonly neighbor Mr. Bickley, and Elizabeth Kerr, who portrayed Mindy's grandmother Cora, who are no longer with. us. In fact, there is only one individual from the main cast who is still alive at the time of writing, and it's Dawber, who also has the show to thank for her success as an actor.

Four years after "Mork & Mindy" ended, Dawber secured the titular role on another popular sitcom, CBS' "My Sister Sam," which ran from 1986 to 1988. Although she mostly stayed away from the camera after starring in several mostly made-for-TV movies in the '80s and '90s, she had a small-screen comeback in 2014, and it was on the last TV show Robin Williams starred in before his death.