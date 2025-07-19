15 Best Movies Like Grown Ups

For the first decade of Adam Sandler's film career, he was generally the primary focal point in his movies — so much so that a bunch of them have titles that are literally just the name of his character. The films always had numerous supporting players, but were rarely true ensemble pieces. More often than not, they were vehicles for Sandler himself and the latest character he created. That's to say nothing of the gorgeous female leads he always paired himself with, one of the things that happen in every Adam Sandler movie.

Sandler's 2010 comedy, "Grown Ups," marked one of his first big ensemble films where there were a sizeable number of other characters who all got a fairly equal amount of screen time. It follows a group of childhood friends who decide to take a trip together as adults in the service of multiple goals. First, to reconnect with one another. Second, to allow their wives and children to also bond. And third, to get a bunch of screen-obsessed city kids to put down their devices and spend a few days playing outside and getting into trouble like their dads used to.

Luckily for fans of "Grown Ups," there are plenty of similar movies to check out that tick one or more of its boxes. Some are also family vacation movies, some are just about adults taking a trip together, some are more focused on the angle of being nostalgic about childhood, and a couple of them are other Adam Sandler movies with a similar vibe.