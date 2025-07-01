20 Times Chris Farley Broke People On Set

The story of Chris Farley, a "Saturday Night Live" star who was gone too soon, is one that is unfortunately marred by the demons the comedian was constantly wrestling with. But it's also a tale of an all-time great performer, one who was as passionate about his friendships as he was about his work. His primary goal seemed to be to make his pals laugh, which naturally translated to making audiences laugh as well. This was especially true when those audiences actually got to witness Farley cracking his friends up — even when he wasn't supposed to.

Seeing actors break, whether during a live show like "SNL" or in movie bloopers and outtakes, is something audiences love to watch. Farley could break an actor better than almost anyone, and he absolutely delighted in his ability to do so. There are plenty of instances of him doing this in front of the "SNL" cameras, and, fortunately, we also have examples of him doing the same on the sets of some of the movies he made. Here, we've gathered some of the best examples of him breaking his castmates.