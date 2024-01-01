5 Tom King Stories That Might Shape James Gunn's DC Universe
James Gunn has revealed the work of writer Tom King is set to play a significant role in shaping what the upcoming DCU will look like.
King, whose writing credits at DC Comics include a long run on "Batman" and is currently tackling the ongoing "Wonder Woman" series, appears to be a major inspiration for the world Gunn is shaping. On threads, user @mtfii replied to a post from Gunn praising "The Human Target" miniseries from DC Comics. They asked if King, who wrote "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," would be involved with the film adaptation, writing, "Is there any truth to the rumors that Tom King is working with you on developing the Supergirl film? And if so, are there any other of his acclaimed books/runs you'd consider collaborating with him to bring to the DCU?"
Gunn responded, confirming King's role in the DCU: "Tom is an integral part of the DCU, not just WoT. He's one of the first people I showed the Superman script, asking for notes. He's included in various ways in numerous other projects, including WoT. And, yes."
What comic books by King, best-known for deconstructing heroes and offering new takes on them, could be adapted next? Five acclaimed DC Comics arcs from the writer could add a unique flavor to the upcoming offerings in the DCU and help separate it from past iterations of the live-action universe.
The Human Target is stylish detective noir
The question about what Tom King comics could help shape the DCU was in response to comments made by Gunn about the 2023 maxi-series "The Human Target" (by King, Greg Smallwood, and Clayton Cowles). On Threads, Gunn calls the detective noir story his favorite comic of the year; there's a good reason for the extremely high praise.
"The Human Target" follows Christopher Chance as DC's master of disguise is hired to protect Lex Luthor from being assassinated. Unfortunately, Chance is poisoned and, as a result, only has days to figure out who is responsible for his upcoming murder. The comic, beautifully and colorfully drawn by Smallwood and feeling like a throwback crime tale, centers on Chance's fight for survival as he interviews members of Justice League International (which Gunn's DCU appears to be setting up). It leads to unique interactions between several heroes, including Guy Gardner (who will debut in "Superman: Legacy," played by Nathan Fillion) and some lesser-known characters like G'nort of the Green Lantern Corps and Rocket Red. The story also features Chance falling in love with one of the suspects, Ice, as he tries to unravel whether she played a part in his demise.
"The Human Target" would be a nice curveball as a noir film. It could also help introduce several characters, like Dr. Midnight, Fire and Ice, and Ted Kord's Blue Beetle into the DCU — while telling an intriguing mystery that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, questioning who the killer is until the end. Considering Gunn's fondness for the comic, it seems like there's a solid chance The Human Target shows up in live-action one day.
Mister Miracle is King's Magnus Opus
Another character with direct ties to the Justice League International is Mister Miracle, an original member of the superteam. However, Tom King's "Mister Miracle" (by King, Mitch Gerads, and Clayton Cowles) is a much more poignant story about family, purpose, mental health, and life and death.
"Mister Miracle" follows Scott Free, a classic Jack Kirby character from the "Fourth World Saga" who lives on Earth with his warrior wife, Big Barda. The escape artist tries to balance his life away from his home with the conflict from his past. Once his adoptive father, Darkseid, unleashes and declares war, the hero is asked to help broker peace or fight in a battle between Gods. The comic focuses on Scott's unreliable perspective as he battles both his own and literal demons. Few comics have dealt with superhero trauma so deftly, with King's deconstruction of Kirby's "Fourth World Saga" showcasing the complexities it means to exist as a god trying to escape everything.
"Mister Miracle" is a gorgeously drawn book with trippy artwork fitting the titular hero's perspective. It also features one of DC's best couples, with Barda refusing to give up on Scott despite his struggles. Ultimately, "Mister Miracle" is King's career-defining work. And with the hero's connections to the Justice League International and New Gods, such as Darkseid, a potential big bad of Gunn's DCU, having Mister Miracle star in his own film or television series alongside Barda would be a great way to tell the affecting story and give it the treatment it deserves.
Danger Street is an oddball mashup
If James Gunn wants to have some fun with an otherworldly crime drama, the almost concluded "Danger Street" (by Tom King, Jorge Fornés, Dave Stewart, and Clayton Cowles) limited series would allow the eclectic director to explore a more bizarre side of the DC Comics Universe.
In 1975, DC Comics launched a new anthology series, "1st Issue Special," with each issue starring a different character in hopes of serving as a springboard into popularity and a new ongoing book for those appearing. With several superstar creators involved, including Jack Kirby, Joe Simon, Gerry Conway, Denny O'Neil, Ramona Fradon, and Steve Ditko, the book introduced the likes of Lady Cop, Mark Shaw's Manhunter, and Warlord while also featuring heroes in need of a boost at the time, such as Metamorpho, the Creeper, Doctor Fate, and the New Gods. The "1st Issue Special" was a failure in that it didn't help launch any new titles — but more than 45 years after it was released, the idea was remixed into something new.
"Danger Street" stars all the heroes and villains of the original "1st Issue Special," telling an interconnected tale involving billionaire children, murder, power struggles, and heroism. Somehow, King and Fornés combine the stories of gods, humans, and everything in between while offering a funny — and, at times, dark — reimagining of what was never meant to be a combined story. Centered on Starman and Warlord's quest to join the Justice League, each issue features a domino falling in the world around them as a result of their terrible plan. "Danger Street" would make an excellent anthology series, with each episode focusing on a different hero.
The Omega Men can be DC's Guardians of the Galaxy
The "Omega Men" are far from a household name to even some of the most seasoned comic readers, as the "Omega Men" series (by Roger Slifer, Keith Giffen, Mike DeCarlo, Anthony Tollin, and John Costanza) in the mid-1980s, following a group of cosmic freedom fighters, is best known for introducing Lobo in its third issue. Besides a short-lived miniseries in 2006, the team largely played relatively minor parts in the cosmic side of the DC Universe — until Tom King wrote a new telling of the oddball space team in 2015.
In King, Barnaby Bagenda's, Romulo Fajardo Jr.'s, and Pat Brosseau's 12-issue series, The Omega Men are painted as terrorists by The Citadel, a genocidal corporation with considerable influence across the galaxy with resources every universe and planet seems to want, Earth included. Representing his home planet, Kyle Rayner's attempts to meet with The Citadel end with his capture by the Omega Men — including Tigor, a lion-like alien who can alter his form, Scrapps, a deadly warrior who watched her family die at the hands of The Citadel, DOC, a former robot killing machine who took Scrapps in, Broot, a super strongman whose menacing looks don't paint a picture of who he really is, and its leader Primus. The group fakes Green Lantern's death in hopes of taking down the corrupt organization and exposing The Citadel's unseen conflict to the universe.
Given the relatively unknown nature of its characters, a DCU film starring the Omega Men could be a sci-fi spectacle with the same heart, action, and humor as James Gunn's iconic "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. Seeing the C-list heroes fighting to save the world from dangerous oppressors would make for a compelling film or live-action series.
Strange Adventures shows the complexity of being a hero
Adam Strange is a classic science fiction comic book character who debuted back 1957's "Showcase" #17 (by Julius Schwartz and Murphy Anderson). The character is a former archaeologist who is transported to the planet Rann, where he ends up becoming its greatest protector and marrying its princess Alanna and having a daughter, Aleea. In "Strange Adventures" (by Tom King, Doc Shaner, Mitch Gerads, and Clayton Cowles), the creative team tries to show that being a hero to some doesn't mean you are to everyone.
In the comic, Strange is celebrated on Earth for keeping Rann safe amid cosmic war. In his home world, Strange is considered a hero, has a cushy book deal, a fiercely loyal wife, and is trying to find peace on the planet after the supposed death of his daughter in the latest conflict. However, Strange's actions during the war and what happened when he was away are questioned by his fellow heroes, including Mister Terrific, whom Batman asks to figure out the truth behind what's happening with Strange.
The morality in "Strange Adventures" isn't black and white as it deeply explores themes like courage, propaganda, personal responsibility, loyalty, and trauma. Adam tries to keep going on as the truth begins to unravel. Ultimately, readers learn about what happened off-world with Strange and why calling him a hero may not be entirely accurate.
With Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) confirmed in the new DCU, making him co-star in a film about the nature of war and heroism would be a good place to show off what makes the genius-level hero so great — while offering a complex story on Strange's life and the sacrifices he made in the name of unimaginable horrors.