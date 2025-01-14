Superman: What Kind Of Dog Is Krypto?

After that first trailer for James Gunn's 2025 "Superman" movie dropped, fans couldn't stop talking about Krypto the Superdog. Of course, there were some who were a bit concerned about the shape and size of the Man of Steel's (played by David Corenswet) faithful pooch, which has led to some internet criticism about what type of dog Krypto should be. From what we can tell based on the small details found in the "Superman" trailer, the DC Universe version looks to be a terrier mutt of sorts. Although, because he's technically a Kryptonian pup, his exact breed likely doesn't fall under the same classifications we would use here on Earth.

While Gunn based his version of Krypto on his own mutt, a rescue dog named Ozu, any longtime comic book fan will tell you that this live-action Superdog is a far cry from his comic book appearance. Of course, DC Comics has never come out and declared exactly what breed Krypto is supposed to be, though many have considered him to be a type of white Labrador Retriever. "Krypto is historically a generic white dog," Gunn told fans on Threads, "sometimes also a [Lab], white shepherd, husky, or Dalmatian."

In Krypto's very first appearance in the pages of 1955's "Adventure Comics" (Vol. 1) #210, Krypto looks to be a white Lab, an appearance that would stick with the character throughout most of his comic book history. Of course, there are other versions of Krypto, even within the comics, that look more akin to some of the other breeds that Gunn mentioned. Because the Dog of Steel's exact stock cannot be determined, there's a lot of wiggle room regarding which breed Krypto may be.