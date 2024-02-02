Jim Carrey's Sonic 3 Return Is A Huge First In His 43-Year Hollywood Career

Jim Carrey going the first four decades of his career without appearing in more than two movies from the same franchise is no coincidence. The actor has, on various occasions, expressed his aversion to sequels. "I find sequels are a function of commerce for the most part," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "At least, the two that I've done, they were characters that I really enjoyed doing, but I did find myself almost parodying myself at that point. When you put 10 years between you and the last time you did it, suddenly you're going, 'How did I do that again?'"

Despite his feelings about sequels, Carrey appears to consider his role as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies to be the rare exception to the rule. "These movies were made close together, and they were like an evolution that was being planned in my own head, at least, from the get-go," he said in an interview with ComicBook while promoting "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

At the time that Carrey originally suggested he was retiring, he noted that the potential of a strong project might be enough to get him to return. "It depends," he said in an interview with Access Hollywood. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road."

Despite its sequel status, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" seems persuasive enough to get Carrey out of retirement for at least one more go-around.