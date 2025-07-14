15 Best Romance Movies Like The Notebook You Need To Watch

This article contains a discussion of suicide.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' 1996 novel of the same name, the 2004 film "The Notebook," directed by Nick Cassavetes, is undoubtedly one of the most swoonworthy movies of all time. The story of lovers Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling and James Garner) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams and Gena Rowlands, Cassavetes' mother) is told throughout two timelines — one in the 1940s, where a young Noah and Allie fall in love and are torn apart by her wealthy family, and one in modern day, where an older Noah tells Allie, who's suffering from dementia, their love story.

Between McAdams and Gosling's unbelievable on-screen chemistry — the two did end up dating after making "The Notebook" — and an on-screen legend like Rowlands in such a prominent role, "The Notebook" ultimately stands a cut above many other romance movies. With that said, if you like "The Notebook," there's a lot of other great, heartwarming, and tearjerking films you should check out too ... and a whole lot of them are also based on Sparks novels. Here are 15 movies you should watch if you fell in love with "The Notebook."