The Must-Watch Movie For When You Need A Good Cry, According To Reddit

Are you even a cinephile if you don't have a go-to movie that'll get you crying? A Reddit thread started by u/Gunmetalbluezz looking for tear-jerking film recommendations received a wide array of answers from "The Fox and the Hound" to "The Green Mile" to "Everything, Everywhere All at Once." In the end, even the most staunch moviegoers admitted there was one film above the rest that got their waterworks going.

With over 2,200 upvotes, 2013's "About Time," suggested by Redditor u/runs_with_tamborines, significantly beat the competition. The Richard Curtis-directed sci-fi rom-com follows awkward young lawyer Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), who discovers that the men in his family can travel through time. Using his newfound ability, he attempts to craft the perfect love life with Mary (Rachel McAdams), only to learn that there are catches that come with trying to change his past.

Users responding to the gut-wrenching pick admitted that "About Time" caught them by surprise on first viewing, with one user proclaiming that their love-hate relationship with the film stems from its misleading marketing campaign that painted the picture as a breezy romance comedy with a sci-fi twist. "And for the first 2/3 of the movie, that's pretty much what it is," they stated. "This was a trap ... now it's too late ... and now you have to watch the last 20 minutes of the movie out of focus because you're sobbing." For many others, however, the film hit on an even deeper and more personal note.