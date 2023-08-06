What Is The Lost Boys Really About & How Did It Inspire A Generation Of Vampires?

Strange as it may seem, there was a time when vampires weren't smoking-hot garlic haters who could lure their prey in with a single tortured smolder. For a long time, they bore a widow's peak, a long cape, and more often than not, hypnotized their victims with the look of either Bela Lugosi or Christopher Lee.

There was a sweet spot in time, however, when that all changed — when vampires became tall, dark, and handsome and wore earrings so long they were at risk of getting caught on their oversized trenchcoats. Pumping fresh blood into a popular genre, Joel Schumacher gave the world "The Lost Boys," what many consider to be the best vampire movie of all time, and turned the genre into a brand-new beast.

Released in 1987, the film saw the late Corey Haim fend off a gang of teen vampires led by Kiefer Sutherland, who turns his already cool big brother Michael (Jason Patric) into a creature of the night. Providing a brilliant balance of comedy and horror to the tune of The Doors' "When You're Strange" and a sprinkle of musclebound saxophone, "The Lost Boys" still stands as one of the greats. But while it might have brought something new to the genre that it was so eagerly sinking its teeth into, screenwriter James Jeremias was taking from another classic and beloved tale, with fewer fangs and more fairy dust.