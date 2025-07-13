What The Cast Of Married... With Children Looks Like Today

When "Married... with Children" premiered in 1987, the airwaves were blanketed with saccharine family comedies like "The Cosby Show," "Family Ties," and "Diff'rent Strokes." It seemed that no one could walk into a network pitch meeting if their sitcom didn't include a mother, a father, and three to five kids who all got along with each other and learned valuable life lessons at the end of each episode. Luckily for writers Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt, the nascent Fox network was looking to distinguish itself with brash, edgy programming aimed at a younger audience. So Leavitt and Moye created a show about a family of vultures constantly sniping at each other and reveling in their own misery that ran for 11 seasons.

Set in Chicago, it centered on hapless women's shoe salesman Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), his lazy stay-at-home wife Peg (Katey Sagal), their dumb-blonde daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate), their randy son Bud (David Faustino), and the family dog, Buck. Their yuppie neighbors, Steve and Marcy Rhoades (David Garrison and Amanda Bearse), are horrified by the Bundys' bad behavior, although Marcy's second husband, Jefferson D'Arcy (Ted McGinley), becomes an accomplice of Al's.

Although it went off the air in 1997, "Married... with Children" lives on thanks to syndication and streaming, allowing new generations of audiences to laugh at its raunchy jokes and misanthropic humor. Let's see what the cast looks like today, and take a deep dive into what they've been up to since "Married... with Children" ended its run.