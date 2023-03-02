Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Had Zero Interest In Sitcoms When He Auditioned

Sometimes, certain performers seem destined to find success. In some cases, success actually finds them. This is what happened to Ed O'Neill, one of the stars of ABC's "Modern Family." Believe it or not, O'Neill initially had no interest in working on the show, which would go on to become one of the most popular sitcoms ever made.

Part of why "Modern Family" was so successful is that it resonated with an array of viewers. The show follows the everyday lives of the three main branches of the Pritchett/Dunphy clan, who are all very different people. O'Neill's character, Jay Pritchett, sits at the top of the "Modern Family" tree, married to his second wife Gloria (Sofía Vergara). He played Jay on the hit series for its entire 11-season run, making him one of O'Neill's most recognizable characters. After airing for over a decade, the series garnered many Emmy nominations and wins, and it's still as popular today, with fans regularly finding new things to laugh at that they missed the first time around.

"Modern Family" is a modern classic, so why was O'Neill hesitant to star in it? Here's what he had to say about auditioning for the hit show.