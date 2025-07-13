10 Best Murder Mystery Shows Like The Survivors

There aren't many Australian dramas that get global recognition, but among the ones that has is 2025's "The Survivors." It's a gritty, dramatic mystery series that takes place in the small coastal town of Evelyn Bay, a picturesque village where everyone knows everyone else, and there would seem to be few secrets among them. But at the outset of the series, the unthinkable happens when a devastating storm ravages the area, causing three horrific deaths from a group of four on a boat at sea. Teenager Kieran Elliott (Ned Morgan) is the only survivor, while his brother is one of the dead.

More than a decade later, Elliott (played by Charlie Victers as an adult) — having long left Evelyn Bay — returns home with his wife and young daughter to help commemorate the 15th anniversary of the storm as part of a memorial service. But his return is not celebrated, as his family and friends has complicated feelings about Elliott being the sole survivor, with some believing he may even have been partly responsible for the others' deaths. This leads to uncomfortable questions about what really happened on the night of the storm, and the answers could expose the village as a place that isn't quite as perfect as it may have seemed.

A story about escaping our past and the truths we keep from even ourselves, "The Survivors" explores themes of guilt, grief, and trauma. One of the biggest hits on Netflix, it also may have you craving more after the series' final episode. If you're facing that dilemma, worry not — we're here to help with the 10 best murder mysteries shows like "The Survivors."