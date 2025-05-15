Mare Of Easttown Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

An HBO original from 2021, "Mare of Easttown" stars Kate Winslet as a world-weary detective from the Philadelphia suburbs who's investigating a grisly murder. Co-starring Julianne Nicholson, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, and Evan Peters, the series was met with critical acclaim and plenty of awards recognition, including Emmy wins for Winslet, Nicholson, and Peters.

Since 2021, however, we have yet to hear official word on whether the series will get a second season. It's not because the story is over and done; series creator Brad Inglesby has been open about his willingness to return to Mare's world, while several cast members have expressed interest in continuing the series. The most recent update from star Kate Winslet came over a year ago, when she told the Hollywood Reporter that she had "not had an active conversation with anyone at HBO ... for quite a while" about the chances of a Season 2.

Both Inglesby and Winslet have moved on to other projects, with the "Titanic" star and Oscar-winner headlining "The Regime" for HBO in 2024. With no official word from the network, however, and only vague allusions from cast and crew to go on, many are still wondering — will "Mare of Easttown" Season 2 ever happen?