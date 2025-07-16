The 12 Best '90s Kids Shows Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Even if they didn't have the world of choices in front of them that kids today have, Xennials and Millennials had something special the younger generations don't: The shared experience of coming home from school every day to watch whatever happened to be playing on the local channels, or if they were lucky, on cable TV. And if a friend missed out on it the first time, they could certainly pick it up in the 1990s rerun paradise known as syndication.

Although full of corny puns and without the benefit of quality CGI and high-budget effects, live-action kids shows from the 1990s were colorful, captivating, and completely over-the-top in all of the best ways. For anyone who missed out on this golden era of after-school television, many of these throwback series are still lurking on streaming platforms if not in the nostalgic corners of YouTube where you find the kind of forgotten kids' shows that deserve their own movie universe but never got the chance.

Whether you were born in the wrong era, you've run out of shows to watch, or your soul just longs for a simpler time, these shows represent a literal treasure trove of kidventures just waiting to be rediscovered. Grab a case of Snapple and some Fruit by the Foot and settle in to the best live-action kids shows of the 1990s.