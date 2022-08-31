Bill Nye Reflects On The Bill Nye The Science Guy Theme Song - Exclusive

Ask any '90s kid about their favorite parts of their middle school science classes, and you'll probably receive a similar answer. It wasn't taking tests, measuring substances, or even conducting experiments. In fact, unless you're talking to Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) of "Young Sheldon," the average student's ideal day in science class may not have actually included much hands-on learning at all. But the entire mood of a classroom could change the second a teacher plugged in a VHS or DVD of "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

Armed with a zeal for scientific knowledge, Bill Nye's self-titled program quickly became a favorite of children everywhere when it premiered on PBS in 1993 and has proven itself to be an enduring hit in the decades since. Evidently, the program was also quite popular among a great many adult viewers when it premiered. Throughout its six seasons on the air, "Bill Nye the Science Guy" won a total of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Although some of the excitement around the series had to do with a genuine love of learning, one piece of the series often stands out to many viewers as particularly notable: It has a killer theme song.

Before Nye could explain Newton's first, second, or third law, the series had to make sure viewers knew exactly what they were watching. There was no clearer way to express this than with a theme song that screamed "Bill Nye the Science Guy" a whole 28 times. So what did the man himself think of the theme song the first time he heard it? In an exclusive interview with Looper, Nye shared details about some of his thoughts on his classic show's legendary theme song. He also confirmed that his newest show will also have a noteworthy tune of its own.