Animorphs Is The Millennial Nostalgia Property That Hollywood Should Stop Ignoring

Think back to a simpler time — 1997. Mysterious lights are seen over Phoenix, Arizona. "The English Patient" wins best picture at the Academy Awards and then no one ever thinks about it ever again. But you're just a kid, getting out of class to go what's tantamount to Disneyland for a kid, other than, you know, Disneyland. We're talking about the Scholastic Book Fair.

With just a few dollars in your pocket, the world becomes your oyster. There's a plethora of books at your disposal, each one promising a portal to another realm. But how to decide which one to pick? Naturally, you go with the old standby: judging a book by its cover. And back in those days, no book series had cooler covers than "Animorphs" by K.A. Applegate. Images of teenagers transforming into animals before your very eyes demanded attention, and the series was a massive hit. Back in 2011, Applegate spoke with Scholastic and mentioned how the series had sold over 35 million copies. It was huge, and it turned that success into a two-season TV series that aired on Nickelodeon between 1998 and 1999 in what's one of the best science-fiction series of the 1990s.

There was talk of an "Animorphs" movie happening in 2020 with Applegate and her husband, Michael Grant, attached, but they exited the project shortly after it was announced. Not much else has been said of the film in the years since, so it kind of seems dead in the water. But there are some good reasons why an "Animorphs" project, whether it's a film or another TV series, live-action or animated at this point, should become a priority in Hollywood.