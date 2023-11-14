How Smallville's Alan Ritchson Felt When Warner Bros. Replaced Him As Aquaman

Long before Alan Ritchson established his dominating presence playing the title role in the Amazon Prime series "Reacher," the actor needed to build a solid list of credits to get him to where he is today.

Ritchson kicked off his career with a limited gig on the hit series "Smallville" where he appeared in four episodes as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman over the show's last five seasons starting in 2005. However, when The WB was casting its pilot episode for an "Aquaman" spinoff series in 2006, the network — which was undergoing huge changes at the time — picked Justin Hartley instead of Ritchson to play DC's legendary aquatic superhero.

In a 2022 interview with his former "Smallville" co-star Michael Rosenbaum for his "Inside of You" podcast, Ritchson told the Lex Luthor actor that he wasn't upset by Hartley's casting in the "Aquaman" pilot, especially since the Clark Kent-Superman series was his big introduction to showbiz. "I wasn't mad at all. Why would I be mad? I hadn't done anything at all; Smallville was my first gig," Ritchson told Rosenbaum.

Ritchson said he was certainly considered to star in the "Aquaman" series, which was based on his first appearance as Aquaman in Season 5, Episode 4 of "Smallville" in 2005. "It was, like, a ratings record, that episode, you know, which was astounding ... it did really well, apparently so, they wanted to greenlight a spinoff," Ritchson recalled for Rosenbaum. "And they were like, 'Congratulations,' and I was getting calls from people at the studio ... These people were like prepping me for, like, the biggest show on TV."