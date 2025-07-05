12 Best Shows Like Your Friends & Neighbors
With any other lead actor, Apple's "Your Friends & Neighbors" would be a passably entertaining comedy series about a down-on-his-luck divorcé who deals with the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune by ripping off his wealthy neighbors. But the dark comedy series is elevated by Jon Hamm's return to form as a charming and charismatic — not to mention ethically compromised –- scoundrel who will feel just a little familiar to fans of "Mad Men."
"Your Friends & Neighbors" follows wealthy hedge fund manager Coop (Hamm) as he dives into the world of crime in an effort to maintain his affluent country club lifestyle after his firing. Things invariably start to get more complicated than expected when he finds himself caught up in a crime ring.
Beyond the at-times soapy storylines and criminal shenanigans, there's something captivating about the borderline absurdist world of wealth and excess Coop and his neighbors so nonchalantly inhabit. Once you've finished bingeing the season, here are a dozen more shows that deal with schemers, satirize absurd wealth, and everything else that makes "Your Friends & Neighbors" fun to watch.
The White Lotus
A few seasons in and "The White Lotus" continues to be one of the best shows on television right now. The series revolves around the antics of both guests and employees at a high-end luxury resort chain, with each season set in a different location — Seasons 1 through 3 cover Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand in that order. The black comedy drama is a quasi-anthology. Each season features a different ensemble cast, but a recurring story featuring three central characters runs through every season, serving as more of a throughline than a narrative anchor.
Anxiety-riddled, at times side-splittingly funny, and magnificently scored by Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, "The White Lotus" offers a distressingly acute look at human psychology from both ends of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. The series spends a good deal of time satirizing wealth and exploring the complicated relationship between the wealthy guests and those at the other end of the class disparity spectrum through their interactions with both resort guests and locals. But this series is not just about taking shots at the affluent. Rather, creator Mike White says "The White Lotus" is all about self-created problems and how they can ultimately lead to tragedy — a pattern Coop from "Your Friends & Neighbors" would certainly relate to.
Sneaky Pete
Another dark comedy-drama that deals with a criminal living a double life, "Sneaky Pete" is a critically-acclaimed series co-created by TV writer David Shore of "House" and "The Good Doctor" and Bryan Cranston of the Emmy-winning series "Breaking Bad."
The series stars Giovanni Ribisi as recently released convict Marius Josipović, a confidence man who quickly realizes returning to the freedom of the world outside of prison is not so easy. Upon his release from prison, Marius finds himself hunted by Vince Lonigan (Cranston), an NYC cop-turned-gangster Marius owes $100,000 to. But he does have one trick up his sleeve: The complete and highly detailed back story of his prison cellmate Pete. Armed with Pete's life story, Marius takes on his persona, presenting himself to Pete's estranged relatives as the man himself and taking a job with their bail bondsman business. In doing so, "Pete" ultimately exposes himself to a world that's even more dangerous than the one he was escaping.
The Blacklist
When it comes to charming criminals, it really doesn't get much better than James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in "The Blacklist," the Emmy-award-winning crime drama about a former US intelligence officer-turned-international criminal-turned FBI informant. Off the grid for two decades as the FBI's fourth most-wanted criminal, Red suddenly turns himself in to FBI Assistant Director Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), announcing his desire to work with the Bureau to track down the criminals on his "blacklist" — that is, Red's rolodex of the worst of the worst global criminals and terrorists. But his offer comes with two conditions: Complete prosecutorial immunity and collaboration with criminal profiler named Liz Keen (Megan Boone), who may or may not be Red's daughter.
An easy-to-watch episodic network procedural anchored by a larger serialized storyline and wider mythology, what makes "The Blacklist" most compelling is Red's neverending reserve of quips, banter, and self-indulgent soliloquies. And that's to say nothing of the iconic fedora James Spader fought with "The Blacklist" creators to get into the show. With 10 seasons and 218 episodes to indulge in, there's more than enough charming, fedora-wearing scoundrel here to tide viewers over until the next season of "Your Friends & Neighbors."
Poker Face
Like Jon Hamm and James Spader, Natasha Lyonne is another actor who eats up every scene she is in whether she's playing a convict in "Orange is the New Black" or time-looping software engineer in "Russian Doll." And one thing she does well is hit those one-liners — something she's got plenty of as the road-tripping detective Charlie Cale in Peacock's "Poker Face."
A modern (and more violent) take on the format of episodic mysteries like "Murder, She Wrote" and "Columbo," "Poker Face" features a witty crime-solving protagonist who uses her uncanny knack for sniffing out liars to take on a new case in a new location from one episode to the next. Like the best of this genre, the series perfectly lands its "howcatchem" pacing, peppering each episode with smart, snappy dialogue set in quirky scenarios with captivating characters. A very long list of recognizable character actors and high-profile guest stars is the cherry on top of this hidden gem series.
Mad Men
If you love Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors" and you haven't yet seen "Mad Men," this should be at the top of your watch list. Spanning the decade from 1960 to 1970, the series is a chic mid-century dreamscape of martinis, cigarettes, and Danish modern design. Set in and around a high-end Madison Avenue advertising firm, "Mad Men" mainly focuses on the complicated personal life of partner and creative director Don Draper (Hamm) as he compartmentalizes every aspect of his life and identity.
At work, he is a formidable and charismatic advertising genius. At home, he has an outwardly ideal nuclear family with his picture-perfect wife Betty (January Jones) and three children. And on the side, he balances high-functioning alcoholism, adultery, a secret past, and a deep well of trauma.
Jon Hamm is magnificent in his portrayal of the complicated Draper, a role for which he won several of the show's 16 Emmys. Like "Your Friends & Neighbors," "Mad Men" spends a good deal of time exploring the relationship between upward mobility and masculinity and the impact of these pressures on an individual's sense of self and relationships. The series also functions as something of a time capsule for the era, one that doesn't paint over the period's more problematic features. The drama's stellar cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Jared Harris, Christina Hendricks, and John Slattery.
House
"House" is a procedural medical drama. But unlike the host of near-identical medical dramas out there, "House" is as much about its namesake, a sarcastic, rule-breaking, and perennially misanthropic doctor, as it is about its Sherlock Holmesian medical mysteries. Donning an uncannily good American accent, Hugh Laurie stars as the show's eponymous doctor Gregory House.
Haunted for years by severe chronic pain, House has long since embraced his opioid addiction, flouting it in front of his colleagues and hospital administration just as openly as his deep disdain and distrust for nearly every patient he comes into contact with. But try as they might, the hospital admins can't get House in line, because they rely on his brilliance as a profoundly gifted diagnostician.
Dr. Gregory House's name is actually a play on Sherlock Holmes, so it's no surprise that the complicated medical mysteries at the heart of this series break out of the typical procedural format. But it's House's antics and nonstop snark that make the series a pure pleasure to watch.
Banshee
Check out a few Reddit discussions on what to watch next after "Your Friends & Neighbors" and you're eventually going to run into recommendations for "Banshee," an action-packed 2013 crime series co-created by Jonathan Tropper for Cinemax. And as a bonus, the series stars Antony Starr, best known these days for his strangely milk-obsessed "The Boys" character Homelander.
The series is named for the fictional location it takes place in, the rural Amish country town of Banshee, Pennsylvania. Starr plays a master thief and confidence man on the run from a crime boss who, much like Sneaky Pete and Don Draper, assumes the identity of another man. What makes this new persona extra chaotic is that recently deceased man's job title as the town's sheriff.
While "Banshee" has taken its share of heat for what many sees as gratuitous sex and violence, it's worth remembering that this was a Cinemax series. More importantly, the series seems to have grown up as it progressed, eventually earning high marks on among critics for the show's later seasons. And it's packed with well-choreographed action sequences that make the four-season series extra fun to watch.
The Riches
"The Riches" is one of those absolute gems of a TV drama that did not get nearly enough love during its short two-season run despite plenty of strong reviews. The FX series revolves around a family of Irish Travellers — that is, individuals from a nomadic North American community of Irish descent — who take on another family's identities, at the same time taking up residence in their gated community home.
The series stars Suzy Eddie Izzard as Wayne Malloy and Minnie Driver as Wayne's wife Dahlia. Along with their children, the Malloys work as con artists and petty criminals. Reuniting after Dahlia's two-year prison sentence, the family reconnects with their cousin Dale (Todd Stashwick) at the Travellers' camp only to end up fleeing with a sizable chunk of their relatives' cash. When their attempt to shake off a group of fellow Travellers results in a fatal car accident with the Riches, a wealthy couple on their way to a new home in Baton Rouge, the Malloys decide to make themselves at home.
Like "Your Friends & Neighbors," "The Riches" offers a darkly comedic look at the world of affluence through a critical lens. And as the Malloys quickly learn, a life of promised comfort and affluence often comes with a whole new set of problems.
Big Little Lies
"Big Little Lies" is another show that frequently comes up in online discussions about "Your Friends & Neighbors." A two-season psychological comedy-drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgård, and Shailene Woodley, the series deals with a group of California women who get caught up in a murder investigation.
The series centers around several mothers with children in first grade at Otter Bay Elementary School, a primary school in a wealthy Monterey enclave where women guard their own secrets with gossip and pettiness. After someone is murdered in their community, their secrets begin to slowly unwind.
Although ostensibly a mystery, "Big Little Lies" is really a series about relationships, parenting, and the type of back-stabbing and political dramas — not to mention small-town secrets — that often plague affluent communities where everyone knows everyone else. Interweaving its central characters' storylines, the series presents the mystery bubble-wrapped in what might otherwise feel like melodramatic satire in gorgeously cinematic terms. The skilled acting of the ensemble cast helps to humanize characters so mired in privilege that the series has drawn comparisons to the "Real Housewives" franchise.
The Perfect Couple
A six-episode Netflix miniseries about a wedding with a monstrously steep price tag that's very rudely interrupted by a murder, "The Perfect Couple" is like a bubble gum mystery version of "The White Lotus" defanged of its satire. But that's kind of the vibe we get from "Your Friends & Neighbors," which is more about entertaining than it is delivering incisive strikes at the heart of America's privileged — and that's a huge part of its charm.
The series begins just before the impending wedding between Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) and Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) at Summerland Mansion, the Nantucket estate of Benji's wealthy novelist mother Greer (Nicole Kidman) and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber). After Amelia's best friend Merritt (Meghann Fahy) arrives to serve as her maid of honor and ends up murdered, a good, old-fashioned Agatha Christie-style mystery begins to unravel. And along the way, there's plenty of fun to be had at the expense of the super wealthy.
Palm Royale
"Palm Royale" is a period piece set in 1969 Palm Beach, Florida. The comedy-drama stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, a woman dead set on gaining acceptance as a member of the uber-rich Palm Beach club Palm Royale. Not a woman of privilege on her own, Maxine married into the wealthy Dellacorte family when she wed her husband Dougie (Josh Lucas), a pilot and nephew to the elderly and ailing Norma Dellacorte (Carol Burnett). Seen as a gold digger by the Dellacortes, Maxine steals, blackmails, and attempts to reinvent herself to worm her way into Palm Beach society.
An over-the-top story with gorgeous costumes and sets, "Palm Royale" offers a fun and whimsical look at a world everyone seems to want to be part of despite the absolute misery of those who exist there. Kristen Wiig is a highlight, serving up one of the best TV scenes of 2024 by way of a mid-song meltdown Carol Burnett praised as some of the best acting she had seen in her long life. The casting is rounded out by an ensemble cast that includes Ricky Martin as the Palm Royale bartender Robert Diaz, Leslie Bibb as ambitious but troubled socialite Dinah Donahue, and Laura Dern as feminist Linda Rollins.
Revenge
Literary geeks may recognize the plot of "Revenge" as a soapy take on Alexander Dumas' "The Count of Monte Cristo," an 1844 novel about a man who escapes unjust imprisonment at the hands of his enemies, only to reinvent himself under a false identity to gain access to high society and take vengeance on those who did him wrong. Like the novel's eponymous Count, Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp) of "Revenge" reimagines herself as Emily Thorne after her own father was framed for treason, forcing her into the foster system as a child. Two decades later, she takes up residence in the Hamptons alongside those she holds responsible — chief of whom is Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe).
In a world where the wealth gap is ever-widening, there's something purely enjoyable about the idea of slowly and methodically infiltrating the wealthy to take them down. Just try not to think too hard about the fact that her entire revenge plan is only possible because of the wealth she inherits from her father's early investments before he was imprisoned.