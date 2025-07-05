12 Best Shows Like Your Friends & Neighbors

With any other lead actor, Apple's "Your Friends & Neighbors" would be a passably entertaining comedy series about a down-on-his-luck divorcé who deals with the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune by ripping off his wealthy neighbors. But the dark comedy series is elevated by Jon Hamm's return to form as a charming and charismatic — not to mention ethically compromised –- scoundrel who will feel just a little familiar to fans of "Mad Men."

"Your Friends & Neighbors" follows wealthy hedge fund manager Coop (Hamm) as he dives into the world of crime in an effort to maintain his affluent country club lifestyle after his firing. Things invariably start to get more complicated than expected when he finds himself caught up in a crime ring.

Beyond the at-times soapy storylines and criminal shenanigans, there's something captivating about the borderline absurdist world of wealth and excess Coop and his neighbors so nonchalantly inhabit. Once you've finished bingeing the season, here are a dozen more shows that deal with schemers, satirize absurd wealth, and everything else that makes "Your Friends & Neighbors" fun to watch.