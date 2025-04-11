Your Friends And Neighbors Review: Jon Hamm Returns To Form In Apple TV+'s Dark Comedy

Every time we see Jon Hamm's name on a cast list, we send a silent prayer to the movie and TV gods that he'll finally, at long last, have found a job that utilizes his talents as well as "Mad Men" did (even though he apparently wasn't supposed to star in that show at all). "Your Friends and Neighbors," a dark crime comedy, gets us part of the way there. This is the meatiest role that Hamm has been able to sink his teeth into in quite some time, and he does an excellent job with the character of a hedge fund millionaire who becomes a cat burglar after losing his cushy white-collar job. It's just a shame that the show his performance is in service of has more than its fair share of issues. And try as he might, even his charismatic screen presence isn't enough to make us fully invested in the wild exploits of "Your Friends and Neighbors."

When we first meet Andrew Cooper (Hamm), he's not exactly riding high on the wings of glory. He's recently divorced from his wife Mel (Amanda Peet), who he walked in on cheating with one of his best friends, and now he's wading back into the dating pool, drinking whiskey alone at a bar and trying to remember how all of these mating rituals work. But little does he know that things are about to get a lot worse.

After a one-night stand with a woman who happens to work at the same hedge fund as him (albeit in a different department outside of his org chart), he is fired for violating the company's non-fraternization policy, leaving him with a very expensive lifestyle to maintain without any income. While attending a party at one of his fellow rich friend's homes, he begins to notice all the careless markings of wealth strewn around the house and tucked away in drawers. "Would they even notice if this was missing?" he begins to wonder. And so his freelance career as a thief is born in earnest.