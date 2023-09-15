A Haunting In Venice: 5 Ways Kenneth Branagh Changed Agatha Christie's Story

Contains major spoilers for A Haunting in Venice

Kenneth Branagh's "A Haunting in Venice" is finally here, marking the third installment of his middlingly received series of Agatha Christie adaptations, which he produces, directs, and stars in as the detective Hercule Poirot. Critics seem to shrug with each new release — "Venice" currently boasts a series high 60/100 on Metacritic – and audience interest declined dramatically between the first two films. Case in point – the real "Death on the Nile" was its $46 million domestic haul, though, charitably, the box office still hasn't recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's hard not to see these adaptations as herculean labors of love from the "Oppenheimer" actor.

And yet, while Branagh dons many different hats (and, presumably, mustaches) for each opulent murder mystery, it's arguably screenwriter Michael Green who finds himself confronted with an equally difficult — and thankless — job of finding ways to surprise modern audiences with source material from nearly a hundred years in the past. Though some may enjoy the melodrama of Christie's novels, the real draw is, of course, the carefully crafted mystery at the center. As such, Green must balance honoring what the English author originally penned in the 20th century with fresh twists and turns that will keep audiences intrigued in 2023. "A Haunting in Venice" is potentially Green's biggest departure from Christie's writing, hopefully turning the 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party" into the box office bounce-back Branagh's series needs.