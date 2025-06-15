The 12 Best Agatha Christie Books Ranked

Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, Tommy and Tuppence — these are just some of the many memorable detectives Agatha Christie brought to life during her long career. One of her lesser known creations is Colonel Race, who appeared in just a handful of books, often as a companion character for Poirot. In fact, he was only a lead character in two novels, one of which was 1924's "The Man in the Brown Suit," the fourth book Christie ever published.

Johnnie Race is a former Army Colonel who also did work for MI5 before leaving the service. In this novel, he meets working class girl Anne Beddingfeld, with whom he is instantly smitten. Unfortunately for Johnnie, Anne has her mind on murder — that of the man she encountered at the Hyde Park Corner tube station while breaking away for an adventurous vacation. The man fell upon the rails and died by electrocution.

Anne — who narrates the novel — is shocked when Scotland Yard rules the death an accident. She's the only one who saw a man in a brown suit examine the fallen man, and the only one who saw the message he left behind: "17-122 Kilmorden Castle." The truth comes out on a cruise, and Anne doesn't know that Johnnie, too, is on the case at the behest of Scotland Yard. This singular adventure comes with a mouth-wateringly good mystery and some terrific characters, making it worthy of a spot on our list.