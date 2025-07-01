The 15 Best '80s Movies, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their shifty, erratic, uneasy bridging of the gap between the electrified new cinema of the '70s and the boundless experimentation of the '90s, the '80s often get a bad rap as far as movie decades go. The mere mention of them can conjure up the mental image of movie hits that haven't aged well, cheesy Oscar-ready prestige dramas, and redundant sequels that time forgot. But that's only half the story.

In reality, the '80s were the stage for some of the most momentous and trailblazing cinema of the 20th century, on all levels of budget, scale, and accessibility. This list compiles the 15 films that stand as the decade's greatest artistic achievements, limited to fiction features and ranked by a combination of craft, vision, influence, and importance to the medium. From 18th-century Vienna to pre-colonial Mali to the bustling streets of modern-day Manila, this is the very best of what '80s cinema has to offer.