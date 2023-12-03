Every Hayao Miyazaki Movie, Ranked

On a list of ranked movies, someone has to be last. But when it comes to Hayao Miyazaki, the "worst" is relative, because at the bottom of the list is "Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, a movie few would ever consider anything less than great. A stellar animated adventure that might top the list if it were from any other anime director, "Cagliostro" is an extension of "Lupin the Third," an anime TV series from the early '70s on which Miyazaki directed a number of episodes.

Lupin (Yasuo Yamada) is a classic thief with a heart of gold, who discovers that his latest score is nothing but counterfeit cash. Looking to find the real money, he finds himself before Count Cagliostro, who has kidnapped the young princess Clarissa (Sumi Shimamoto) intending to make her his wife whether she likes it or not — and Lupin leads a team of adventurers to rescue her.

Released in 1979, "The Castle of Cagliostro" was Miyazaki's first feature film and showcased his skills like never before, even if it's a little rough around the edges compared to his later efforts. Longtime "Lupin" fans, meanwhile have taken issue with some of the changes he made to the character, which turned the cavalier anti-hero into something of a bumbling fool. Though it wasn't a major success at the time, later re-releases raised its profile, and while it's at the bottom of our list, its impact is undeniable, with Steven Spielberg calling it one of the greatest action movies of all time.