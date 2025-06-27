Squid Game Season 3 Review: A Disappointing Ending For An Inventive Story

Netflix has been guarded about letting critics see the final episodes of "Squid Game" — understandably so. After all, "Squid Game" has become the most-watched show of all time on the platform. I've seen all but one of the final episodes (5 out of 6 of the episodes in Season 3 were provided for me to review). Because I don't know the ending, it's hard for me to gauge how I feel about the season overall — though I do have some general impressions I can share with you.

After the failed rebellion at the end of "Squid Game" Season 2, Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae), the (supposedly) lone survivor, is delivered to the remaining players in a body box with a pink ribbon. The man is alive, but completely beaten. He doesn't try to interact with anyone. He just sits there, diminished, like there's no hope left.

Meanwhile, Guard 011 aka No-eul (Park Gyu-young) has gone out of her way to get Player 246, Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook) — the father of the little girl who has cancer — out of the rebellion alive. And Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and his team continue to look for the island from a boat piloted by Captain Park (Oh Dal-su), but Choi Woo-seok (Jeon Seok-ho), the man who was the survivor of the Salesman's (Gong Yoo) deadly game of rock-paper-scissors minus one, is getting suspicious that Captain Park has ulterior motives.

There's a lot going on, but as always, most of the focus is on the games — and this time we have some doozies, including the game with the mysterious boy mannequin we saw in the end credits scene of Season 2. These sets are enormous, fresh, and full of life, so it's almost a shame that they're used for such deadly purposes. In fact, if they weren't so brutal, I'd love to take my time going through them, especially the first one, which seems like a fully immersive, massive experience. But then it wouldn't be "Squid Game" if there wasn't something violent going on.