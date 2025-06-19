The Only Recap You Need Before Squid Game's Final Season

There's a lot we want to see in "Squid Game" Season 3, but before the final episodes come out on Netflix on June 27, 2025, it may be helpful to refresh your memory about how far Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has come. There's a lot of ground to cover, but luckily, Looper has made a handy refresher video to get you up to speed on where Gi-hun is at, both physically and mentally. He's gone through the wringer across the first two seasons, and if nothing else, you'll probably want to catch up on which characters have already died and who remains on the chopping block ("Squid Game" is a very violent show, so you should be prepared to say goodbye to some beloved characters in this final season).

Season 1 saw Gi-hun enter a series of deadly games for the chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won. He emerges victorious at the end, but at the cost of 455 people dying. For Season 2, he wants to shut down the games for good so that no one else has to die, and that involves signing back up to play once more. He leads a rebellion, and even though he's left alive by the time "Squid Game" Season 2 ends, any hopes of ending the games this time around seem squashed.

"Squid Game" Season 3 is the show's final season, so anything could happen. Not even Gi-hun is safe — especially if he wants to sacrifice his life to save someone else. The "Squid Game" Season 3 trailer offers some intriguing glimpses into these final episodes, such as players being trapped in a maze. Will one of the new games be hide-and-seek or laser tag? We'll have to wait until June 27 to find out.