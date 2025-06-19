The Only Recap You Need Before Squid Game's Final Season
There's a lot we want to see in "Squid Game" Season 3, but before the final episodes come out on Netflix on June 27, 2025, it may be helpful to refresh your memory about how far Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has come. There's a lot of ground to cover, but luckily, Looper has made a handy refresher video to get you up to speed on where Gi-hun is at, both physically and mentally. He's gone through the wringer across the first two seasons, and if nothing else, you'll probably want to catch up on which characters have already died and who remains on the chopping block ("Squid Game" is a very violent show, so you should be prepared to say goodbye to some beloved characters in this final season).
Season 1 saw Gi-hun enter a series of deadly games for the chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won. He emerges victorious at the end, but at the cost of 455 people dying. For Season 2, he wants to shut down the games for good so that no one else has to die, and that involves signing back up to play once more. He leads a rebellion, and even though he's left alive by the time "Squid Game" Season 2 ends, any hopes of ending the games this time around seem squashed.
"Squid Game" Season 3 is the show's final season, so anything could happen. Not even Gi-hun is safe — especially if he wants to sacrifice his life to save someone else. The "Squid Game" Season 3 trailer offers some intriguing glimpses into these final episodes, such as players being trapped in a maze. Will one of the new games be hide-and-seek or laser tag? We'll have to wait until June 27 to find out.
How Squid Game has made history
"Squid Game" Season 1 came out in September 2021, and it remains Netflix's most-watched TV season of all time, just ahead of "Wednesday" Season 1. Season 2 debuted over three years later in December 2024, but fans still came out strong for the follow-up: Within Season 2's first week of release, it amassed 4.9 billion minutes of watch time. Netflix kept the hype going between seasons with a real-life competition show called "Squid Game: The Challenge," which saw competitors vie for a chance to win $4.56 million. Naturally, no one died, but it did seem like the reality show missed the point of the scripted series' themes on how society exploits lower classes.
"Squid Game" has been met with critical acclaim, too. The first season has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 saw a slight dip with an 83% rating on the same platform, but it still got plenty of rave views from top critics. That includes Aramide Tinubu of Variety, who wrote, "Deeply disturbing, ultraviolent and offering new insights, 'Squid Game' Season 2 is a worthy follow-up expanding on the ominous themes of its predecessor." Hopefully, Season 3 continues this expansion and wraps up the beloved series in a satisfying manner.
No matter what happens with Season 3, "Squid Game" will go down in history. It became the first non-English TV series to be nominated for outstanding drama series at the Emmys, and Lee Jung-jae also made history, becoming the first Asian man to win outstanding lead actor in a drama series in the award show's history. "Squid Game" isn't just another popular show critiquing capitalism. It's a worldwide phenomenon, and you can see how it all plays out when Season 3 comes to Netflix on June 27, 2025. The first two seasons are available to watch on the platform now, but if you want the condensed version, check out our recap video above.