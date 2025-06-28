What Happens To Gi-Hun In The Squid Game Season 3 Finale - Is He Dead?

This article contains discussion of addiction and suicide.

Massive spoilers follow for the entirety of "Squid Game," including the finale of the show's third and final season. We warned you; stop reading now if you haven't watched the entire show!

From the start of "Squid Game," the massively successful South Korean series created by we follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a man struggling with a gambling addiction who's offered what, at face value, seems like a life-changing opportunity. In Season 1, he's "given" the "chance" to participate in the titular games, which take place on a remote island and have a pretty disturbing twist. That twist, as we all know by now, is that 456 people compete in each game — Gi-hun ends up as Player 456, in fact — but most, if not almost all, of those people will die during the twisted and deadly versions of children's games.

Gi-hun wins his first round of games at the end of Season 1 of "Squid Game" — and the 4.56 billion won that comes with his win — but he's also determined to destroy the entire thing from the inside, so he re-enters the fray in Season 2 to try and do just that. (He does try and plant a chip in a false tooth to give his location to some allies, but when he wakes up in the arena, the tooth is gone, so... that doesn't work out!) Here's the answer you've all been waiting for, though: Gi-hun definitively dies at the end of Season 3 of "Squid Game." The camera even lingers on his body so that viewers are left without any doubts about his fate, which is frankly refreshing in an age of fake character deaths. Still, it's truly gutting to see him fall after all of this effort — so what exactly happens?