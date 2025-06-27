Squid Game Season 3's Baby Twist Changes The Show In The Worst Way

Don't play any games, deadly or otherwise, if you're not up to date on the third and final season of "Squid Game." You've been warned, but huge spoilers are coming!

In Season 2 of "Squid Game," audiences were horrified to discover that Player 222, a young girl named Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), was pregnant. Unsurprisingly, the show considerably ups the ante in its third and final season; not only does Jun-hee give birth under the most dangerous circumstances possible, but the baby's life is at risk right away.

During the second episode of Season 3 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's internationally beloved series "Squid Game," the game in question is a particularly demented take on hide and seek in which the players are split into two teams with corresponding vests: a blue team and a red team. All the blue players have to do is keep hiding successfully from the red team until they can use the keys they're given to find an exit out of the maze-like structure ... and the red team has to kill members of the blue team, because if they don't kill at least one person, they're eliminated from the game. Aided by former soldier Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and the elderly but fierce Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) — Players 120 and 149, in that order — Jun-hee makes her way through the game, despite the fact that she sustains a nasty ankle injury in the process. Then, she goes into labor ... which presents a new and terrifying problem.

Hyun-ju manages to guard a room while Geum-ja helps Jun-hee safely and successfully deliver her baby, against all odds; Hyun-ju is ultimately killed by the baby's own father, Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), Player 333 (who, incidentally, didn't know Hyun-jee just protected both Jun-hee and their newborn child). So what happens to Jun-hee's baby after that, and why is it so messed up?