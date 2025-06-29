What The Cast Of Young Guns Looks Like Today

Although there have been countless westerns made about the notorious outlaw Billy the Kid, there are few as spectacular as 1988's "Young Guns." Starring Emilio Estevez as the quick-draw leader of the Regulators, the film is a semi-fictitious take on the historical Lincoln County War. Estevez shines as a young Billy here, and armed with a powerful cast of Brat Pack stars, the film made back three times as much as it cost to make. It's no wonder a sequel, "Young Guns II," hit theaters only two years later, though it didn't live up to the success of the original. Still, these movies have made quite the impact on viewers over the years and continue to keep us interested in Billy's misadventures.

Over 30 years later, Estevez announced that "Young Guns III: Dead or Alive" is finally happening, but before Billy the Kid returns to the big screen, we should check in on where the cast is today. While some members of the "Young Guns" crew saw their careers grow exceptionally after their time with the Regulators, others fell a bit further off the beaten trail. Here's what we know about many of the stars from the first two "Young Guns" films, some of whom may just return for the long-anticipated third chapter.